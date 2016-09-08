Week 1 rankings: Drew Brees at home is a fantasy football dream

Fantasy football rankings for Week 1:
Quarterback
1. Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Oakland ... Brees is a beast at home – 23 of his 32 passing touchdowns last year were at the Superdome.
2. Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Miami
3. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis vs. Detroit
4. Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. Pittsburgh
5. Derek Carr, Oakland at New Orleans ... It’s a juicy draw for Carr and the Raiders – the Saints allowed 57 touchdowns last season (11 more than any other team).
6. Cam Newton, Carolina at Denver ... Newton is near-impossible to sit, but he had just 9.1 fantasy points against Denver in the Super Bowl.
7. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Green Bay
8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Jacksonville
9. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Washington
10. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at Atlanta
11. Matthew Stafford, Detroit at Indianapolis
12. Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants ... After a blazing hot preseason (and a broken bone in Tony Romo’s back), Prescott will quickly make his regular-season NFL debut
13. Carson Palmer, Arizona vs. New England
14. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo at Baltimore ... Taylor should be motivated as he returns to Baltimore, where he played his first four NFL seasons as Joe Flacco’s understudy.
15. Brock Osweiler, Houston vs. Chicago
16. Robert Griffin III, Cleveland at Philadelphia ... RG3 goes on the road, but against an NFC East team he knows and one that allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last year.
17. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants at Dallas ... Manning was held under 200 yards in both games against Dallas last season, with no passing .
18. Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
19. Philip Rivers, San Diego at Kansas City ... Rivers has just 15 passing touchdowns in 10 career games at Arrowhead.
20. Ryan Fitzpatrick, N.Y. Jets vs. Cincinnati
Running backs
1. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles at San Francisco ... Gurley opens against a 49ers defense that allowed 20 rushing touchdowns (worst in the NFL) and the most fantasy points to running backs last year.
2. Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Chicago
3. DeAngelo Williams, Pittsburgh at Washington ... Williams averaged 112 yards per game in 10 starts for Le’Veon Bell last year – and had 11 touchdowns in those games.
4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants
5. Adrian Peterson, Minnesota at Tennessee
6. David Johnson, Arizona vs. New England
7. Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Oakland
8. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay ... Freeman collected 16 receptions in two games against Tampa last season.
9. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Baltimore
10. Spencer Ware, Kansas City vs. San Diego ... Ware should be a prime Week 1 option as Jamaal Charles (returning from his season-ending ACL injury last year) is expected to miss the opener.
11. DeMarco Murray, Tennessee vs. Minnesota
12. Eddie Lacy, Green Bay at Jacksonville
13. Doug Martin, Tampa Bay at Atlanta
14. Jeremy Langford, Chicago at Houston
15. Charles Sims, Tampa Bay at Atlanta ... Sims has a prime matchup as no team allowed more passes to opposing running backs last year than Atlanta.
16. Christine Michael, Seattle vs. Miami ... Michael is expected to draw the Week 1 start for the Seahawks over Thomas Rawls.
17. Latavius Murray, Oakland at New Orleans ... The Saints allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs last year.
18. T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville vs. Green Bay
19. Rashad Jennings, N.Y. Giants at Dallas
20. Ameer Abdullah, Detroit at Indianapolis
21. Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. Minnesota
22. Frank Gore, Indianapolis vs. Detroit
23. Matt Forte, N.Y. Jets vs. Cincinnati
24. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
25. Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland at Philadelphia
26. Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland at Philadelphia
27. C.J. Anderson, Denver vs. Carolina
28. Matt Jones, Washington vs. Pittsburgh ... Jones (shoulder) is questionable and will need to be monitored (and with a Monday night game he’s somewhat of a risk).
29. Terrance West, Baltimore vs. Buffalo
30. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets
Wide receivers
1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Washington ... Brown stills get the No. 1 overall wide receiver ranking, although he will go against Josh Norman in this one.
2. Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay ... In his past two home games against Tampa, Jones has 21 catches, 223 yards and three touchdowns.
3. Odell Beckham Jr., N.Y. Giants at Dallas
4. Allen Robinson, Jacksonville vs. Green Bay
5. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Chicago
6. Amari Cooper, Oakland at New Orleans
7. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Detroit
8. Brandon Marshall, N.Y. Jets vs. Cincinnati
9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Atlanta
10. Brandin Cooks, New Orleans vs. Oakland
11. Sammy Watkins, Buffalo at Baltimore
12. Dez Bryant, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants
13. Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis vs. Detroit
14. DeSean Jackson, Washington vs. Pittsburgh ... The Steelers allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers last year.
15. A.J. Green, Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets
16. Randall Cobb, Green Bay at Jacksonville
17. Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Miami
18. Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit at Indianapolis
19. Alshon Jeffery, Chicago at Houston
20. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay at Jacksonville ... Some caution is needed as Nelson missed the entire preseason as he comes back from reconstructive knee surgery.
21. Jeremy Maclin, Kansas City vs. San Diego ... The Chargers allowed just three 100-yard receivers last year, tied for fewest in the NFL.
22. Golden Tate, Detroit at Indianapolis
23. Eric Decker, N.Y. Jets vs. Cincinnati
24. Willie Snead, New Orleans vs. Oakland
25. Keenan Allen, San Diego at Kansas City
26. Allen Hurns, Jacksonville vs. Green Bay
27. Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Miami
28. Michael Crabtree, Oakland at New Orleans
29. Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. Carolina
30. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. New England
31. Will Fuller, Houston vs. Chicago
32. Jarvis Landry, Miami at Seattle
33. Michael Floyd, Arizona vs. New England
34. Vincent Jackson, Tampa Bay at Atlanta
35. Julian Edelman, New England at Arizona
36. Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
37. Tavon Austin, Los Angeles at San Francisco
38. Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia vs. Cleveland ... Matthews missed the entire preseason with a bruised knee but he is expected to be a full-go in this one.
39. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Tennessee
40. Terrelle Pryor, Cleveland at Philadelphia ... Pryor will draw the Week 1 start with Josh Gordon suspended the first four weeks.
Tight ends
1. Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Pittsburgh
2. Rob Gronkowski, New England at Arizona
3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. San Diego
4. Greg Olsen, Carolina at Denver
5. Gary Barnidge, Cleveland at Philadelphia
6. Delanie Walker, Tennessee vs. Minnesota
7. Coby Fleener, New Orleans vs. Oakland
8. Dwayne Allen, Indianapolis vs. Detroit ... Detroit allowed 14 touchdowns to tight ends last year, two more than any other team.
9. Jason Witten, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants
10. Antonio Gates, San Diego at Kansas City
11. Julius Thomas, Jacksonville vs. Green Bay
12. Jared Cook, Green Bay at Jacksonville
13. Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Washington
14. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Cleveland
15. Virgil Green, Denver vs. Carolina ... Green comes off a fantastic preseason where he caught all 10 of his targets including a touchdown.
16. Clive Walford, Oakland at New Orleans ... Oakland allowed the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends last year.
17. Martellus Bennett, New England at Arizona
18. Vance McDonald, San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
19. Charles Clay, Buffalo at Baltimore
20. Will Tye, N.Y. Giants at Dallas
Kickers
1. Steven Hauschka, Seattle vs. Miami
2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Buffalo
3. Nick Novak, Houston vs. Chicago
4. Cairo Santos, Kansas City vs. San Diego
5. Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Jacksonville
6. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Detroit
7. Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland at New Orleans
8. Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona vs. New England
9. Graham Gano, Carolina at Denver
10. Dan Bailey, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants
11. Matt Prater, Detroit at Indianapolis
12. Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Arizona
13. Blair Walsh, Minnesota at Tennessee
14. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Washington
15. Jason Myers, Jacksonville vs. Green Bay
16. Will Lutz, New Orleans vs. Oakland
17. Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay
18. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles at San Francisco
19. Roberto Aguayo, Tampa Bay at Atlanta
20. Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. Pittsburgh
Defenses
1. Houston DT, Houston vs. Chicago
2. Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Miami
3. Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. San Diego
4. Carolina DT, Carolina at Denver
5. Los Angeles DT, Los Angeles at San Francisco
6. Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. Minnesota
7. New York Jets DT, N.Y. Jets vs. Cincinnati
8. Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Tennessee
9. Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Buffalo
10. Denver DT, Denver vs. Carolina
11. Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets
12. Arizona DT, Arizona vs. New England
13. Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Jacksonville
14. Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Cleveland
15. Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Baltimore
16. New York Giants DT, N.Y. Giants at Dallas
17. Cleveland DT, Cleveland at Philadelphia
18. Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Detroit
19. Dallas DT, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants
20. New England DT, New England at Arizona
Alan Satterlee is a co-owner and senior writer for DynastyFootballWarehouse.com, a comprehensive fantasy football strategy site. For his complete rankings, visit the website.
Comments