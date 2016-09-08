Carolina Panthers

September 8, 2016 12:47 PM

Week 1 rankings: Drew Brees at home is a fantasy football dream

Fantasy football tips and rankings by position for Week 1’s NFL matchups.

By Alan Satterlee

Correspondent

Fantasy football rankings for Week 1:

Quarterback

1. Drew Brees, New Orleans vs. Oakland ... Brees is a beast at home – 23 of his 32 passing touchdowns last year were at the Superdome.

2. Russell Wilson, Seattle vs. Miami

3. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis vs. Detroit

4. Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. Pittsburgh

5. Derek Carr, Oakland at New Orleans ... It’s a juicy draw for Carr and the Raiders – the Saints allowed 57 touchdowns last season (11 more than any other team).

6. Cam Newton, Carolina at Denver ... Newton is near-impossible to sit, but he had just 9.1 fantasy points against Denver in the Super Bowl.

7. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Green Bay

8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay at Jacksonville

9. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at Washington

10. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at Atlanta

11. Matthew Stafford, Detroit at Indianapolis

12. Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants ... After a blazing hot preseason (and a broken bone in Tony Romo’s back), Prescott will quickly make his regular-season NFL debut

13. Carson Palmer, Arizona vs. New England

14. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo at Baltimore ... Taylor should be motivated as he returns to Baltimore, where he played his first four NFL seasons as Joe Flacco’s understudy.

15. Brock Osweiler, Houston vs. Chicago

16. Robert Griffin III, Cleveland at Philadelphia ... RG3 goes on the road, but against an NFC East team he knows and one that allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks last year.

17. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants at Dallas ... Manning was held under 200 yards in both games against Dallas last season, with no passing .

18. Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

19. Philip Rivers, San Diego at Kansas City ... Rivers has just 15 passing touchdowns in 10 career games at Arrowhead.

20. Ryan Fitzpatrick, N.Y. Jets vs. Cincinnati

Running backs

1. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles at San Francisco ... Gurley opens against a 49ers defense that allowed 20 rushing touchdowns (worst in the NFL) and the most fantasy points to running backs last year.

2. Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Chicago

3. DeAngelo Williams, Pittsburgh at Washington ... Williams averaged 112 yards per game in 10 starts for Le’Veon Bell last year – and had 11 touchdowns in those games.

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants

5. Adrian Peterson, Minnesota at Tennessee

6. David Johnson, Arizona vs. New England

7. Mark Ingram, New Orleans vs. Oakland

8. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay ... Freeman collected 16 receptions in two games against Tampa last season.

9. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Baltimore

10. Spencer Ware, Kansas City vs. San Diego ... Ware should be a prime Week 1 option as Jamaal Charles (returning from his season-ending ACL injury last year) is expected to miss the opener.

11. DeMarco Murray, Tennessee vs. Minnesota

12. Eddie Lacy, Green Bay at Jacksonville

13. Doug Martin, Tampa Bay at Atlanta

14. Jeremy Langford, Chicago at Houston

15. Charles Sims, Tampa Bay at Atlanta ... Sims has a prime matchup as no team allowed more passes to opposing running backs last year than Atlanta.

16. Christine Michael, Seattle vs. Miami ... Michael is expected to draw the Week 1 start for the Seahawks over Thomas Rawls.

17. Latavius Murray, Oakland at New Orleans ... The Saints allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing running backs last year.

18. T.J. Yeldon, Jacksonville vs. Green Bay

19. Rashad Jennings, N.Y. Giants at Dallas

20. Ameer Abdullah, Detroit at Indianapolis

21. Derrick Henry, Tennessee vs. Minnesota

22. Frank Gore, Indianapolis vs. Detroit

23. Matt Forte, N.Y. Jets vs. Cincinnati

24. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

25. Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland at Philadelphia

26. Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland at Philadelphia

27. C.J. Anderson, Denver vs. Carolina

28. Matt Jones, Washington vs. Pittsburgh ... Jones (shoulder) is questionable and will need to be monitored (and with a Monday night game he’s somewhat of a risk).

29. Terrance West, Baltimore vs. Buffalo

30. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets

Wide receivers

1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh at Washington ... Brown stills get the No. 1 overall wide receiver ranking, although he will go against Josh Norman in this one.

2. Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay ... In his past two home games against Tampa, Jones has 21 catches, 223 yards and three touchdowns.

3. Odell Beckham Jr., N.Y. Giants at Dallas

4. Allen Robinson, Jacksonville vs. Green Bay

5. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Chicago

6. Amari Cooper, Oakland at New Orleans

7. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Detroit

8. Brandon Marshall, N.Y. Jets vs. Cincinnati

9. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Atlanta

10. Brandin Cooks, New Orleans vs. Oakland

11. Sammy Watkins, Buffalo at Baltimore

12. Dez Bryant, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants

13. Donte Moncrief, Indianapolis vs. Detroit

14. DeSean Jackson, Washington vs. Pittsburgh ... The Steelers allowed the most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers last year.

15. A.J. Green, Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets

16. Randall Cobb, Green Bay at Jacksonville

17. Doug Baldwin, Seattle vs. Miami

18. Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit at Indianapolis

19. Alshon Jeffery, Chicago at Houston

20. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay at Jacksonville ... Some caution is needed as Nelson missed the entire preseason as he comes back from reconstructive knee surgery.

21. Jeremy Maclin, Kansas City vs. San Diego ... The Chargers allowed just three 100-yard receivers last year, tied for fewest in the NFL.

22. Golden Tate, Detroit at Indianapolis

23. Eric Decker, N.Y. Jets vs. Cincinnati

24. Willie Snead, New Orleans vs. Oakland

25. Keenan Allen, San Diego at Kansas City

26. Allen Hurns, Jacksonville vs. Green Bay

27. Tyler Lockett, Seattle vs. Miami

28. Michael Crabtree, Oakland at New Orleans

29. Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. Carolina

30. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. New England

31. Will Fuller, Houston vs. Chicago

32. Jarvis Landry, Miami at Seattle

33. Michael Floyd, Arizona vs. New England

34. Vincent Jackson, Tampa Bay at Atlanta

35. Julian Edelman, New England at Arizona

36. Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

37. Tavon Austin, Los Angeles at San Francisco

38. Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia vs. Cleveland ... Matthews missed the entire preseason with a bruised knee but he is expected to be a full-go in this one.

39. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota at Tennessee

40. Terrelle Pryor, Cleveland at Philadelphia ... Pryor will draw the Week 1 start with Josh Gordon suspended the first four weeks.

Tight ends

1. Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Pittsburgh

2. Rob Gronkowski, New England at Arizona

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City vs. San Diego

4. Greg Olsen, Carolina at Denver

5. Gary Barnidge, Cleveland at Philadelphia

6. Delanie Walker, Tennessee vs. Minnesota

7. Coby Fleener, New Orleans vs. Oakland

8. Dwayne Allen, Indianapolis vs. Detroit ... Detroit allowed 14 touchdowns to tight ends last year, two more than any other team.

9. Jason Witten, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants

10. Antonio Gates, San Diego at Kansas City

11. Julius Thomas, Jacksonville vs. Green Bay

12. Jared Cook, Green Bay at Jacksonville

13. Jesse James, Pittsburgh at Washington

14. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia vs. Cleveland

15. Virgil Green, Denver vs. Carolina ... Green comes off a fantastic preseason where he caught all 10 of his targets including a touchdown.

16. Clive Walford, Oakland at New Orleans ... Oakland allowed the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends last year.

17. Martellus Bennett, New England at Arizona

18. Vance McDonald, San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

19. Charles Clay, Buffalo at Baltimore

20. Will Tye, N.Y. Giants at Dallas

Kickers

1. Steven Hauschka, Seattle vs. Miami

2. Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Buffalo

3. Nick Novak, Houston vs. Chicago

4. Cairo Santos, Kansas City vs. San Diego

5. Mason Crosby, Green Bay at Jacksonville

6. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Detroit

7. Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland at New Orleans

8. Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona vs. New England

9. Graham Gano, Carolina at Denver

10. Dan Bailey, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants

11. Matt Prater, Detroit at Indianapolis

12. Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Arizona

13. Blair Walsh, Minnesota at Tennessee

14. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh at Washington

15. Jason Myers, Jacksonville vs. Green Bay

16. Will Lutz, New Orleans vs. Oakland

17. Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. Tampa Bay

18. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles at San Francisco

19. Roberto Aguayo, Tampa Bay at Atlanta

20. Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. Pittsburgh

Defenses

1. Houston DT, Houston vs. Chicago

2. Seattle DT, Seattle vs. Miami

3. Kansas City DT, Kansas City vs. San Diego

4. Carolina DT, Carolina at Denver

5. Los Angeles DT, Los Angeles at San Francisco

6. Tennessee DT, Tennessee vs. Minnesota

7. New York Jets DT, N.Y. Jets vs. Cincinnati

8. Minnesota DT, Minnesota at Tennessee

9. Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Buffalo

10. Denver DT, Denver vs. Carolina

11. Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at N.Y. Jets

12. Arizona DT, Arizona vs. New England

13. Green Bay DT, Green Bay at Jacksonville

14. Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia vs. Cleveland

15. Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Baltimore

16. New York Giants DT, N.Y. Giants at Dallas

17. Cleveland DT, Cleveland at Philadelphia

18. Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Detroit

19. Dallas DT, Dallas vs. N.Y. Giants

20. New England DT, New England at Arizona

Alan Satterlee is a co-owner and senior writer for DynastyFootballWarehouse.com, a comprehensive fantasy football strategy site. For his complete rankings, visit the website.

Carolina Panthers

