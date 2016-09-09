NFL statement: We were in touch with Panthers sideline about Cam Newton

The NFL has released a statement saying the league’s concussion spotters were in touch with the Carolina Panthers sideline during the fourth quarter and determined there was not enough evidence to require further concussion tests on quarterback Cam Newton.
The statement:
“There was communication between medical personnel on the Carolina sideline, including the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant, and the two independent certified athletic trainer spotters in the booth. During stoppage in play while on-field officials were in the process of administrating penalties, the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant and team physician requested video from the spotters and reviewed the play. They concluded there were no indications of a concussion that would require further evaluation and the removal of the player from the game.”
