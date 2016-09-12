Panthers TE Greg Olsen: Player safety talk by NFL just lip service

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stood in his locker stall Monday morning, wearing a black hoodie and tapping on his cell phone.
Newton didn’t talk to the media. But several of his teammates and coaches did.
All of them expressed confidence in the Panthers’ medical staff, while pointing out the number of helmet-to-helmet hits Newton took last week at Denver.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said it was the most head shots he’s seen Newton take in five-plus NFL seasons, adding he sent video of a “number” of the hits on Newton to the league office for review.
But tight end Greg Olsen had the strongest message, saying the league can’t contradict itself on matters of health and safety.
“I don’t think you can talk about player safety and then have what unfolded. You can’t talk out of both sides of your mouth,” Olsen said. “Player safety sounds great. It’s a great offseason rallying cry. It sounds awesome. We got zero yards out of any of those hits.”
Player safety sounds great. It’s a great offseason rallying cry. We got zero yards out of any of those hits.
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen
The Broncos had four helmet-to-helmet hits on Newton in the second half. Only one drew a penalty: A collision with safety Darian Stewart that left Newton on the ground for about 30 seconds.
The personal foul on Stewart was negated by an intentional grounding call on Newton.
The NFL and NFLPA are investigating how the Panthers and the league’s medical team responded to the final hit on Newton, who remained in for the Panthers’ potential game-winning drive and was not checked for a concussion until afterward in the locker room.
Panthers center Ryan Kalil said the medical staff’s handling of linebacker Luke Kuechly’s concussion last season – holding him out for three games – is evidence of the seriousness with which they deal with head injuries.
Rivera said Newton was sore from the pounding he took at Denver, but has shown no signs of concussion symptoms.
Olsen said officials need to start protecting Newton the way it does other quarterbacks.
“He’s treated like a running back. He’s not,” Olsen said. “He’s a quarterback, who just happens to be big – and fast and strong.”
Joseph Person: 704-358-5123, @josephperson
Comments