Panthers’ coach Ron Rivera confident NFL will be thorough, responsive regarding helmet-to-helmet hits

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera won’t predict how the NFL will rule concerning unpenalized helmet-to-helmet hits by the Denver Broncos on quarterback Cam Newton.
But Rivera is confident the league office will be responsive and thorough regarding the Panthers’ concerns.
“We sent a number (of questionable plays) in and the league is going to evaluate and make their decision,” Rivera said Monday. “I appreciate the fact that they listen. It’s something we do weekly as head coaches and as an organization – Dave (Gettleman, the Panthers’ general manager) and I get together about what to alert the league on and we go through that process.
“In a lot of cases, if there’s something questionable, (NFL senior vice president of officiating) Dean Blandino and his people will call and talk about it. They’ll tell us, ‘This has been referred for discipline.’ And I appreciate the fact that they go through their process as well.”
Rivera said he’s glad the NFL’s review-and-discipline process is more conversation that authoritarian.
“The nice thing is they give us an opportunity to respond, to continue talking about it. It’s not like whatever they say, it’s dead and gone,” Rivera said. “Once they’ve made their decision, there’s an appeals process, too.”
