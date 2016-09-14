NFL fines 2 Broncos for hits on Panthers QB Cam Newton

The NFL has fined Denver Broncos safety Darian Stewart and linebacker Brandon Marshall for their hits on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton during last week’s game, ESPN.com’s Jeff Legwold reported Wednesday.
Stewart was docked $18,231 for roughing the passer and Marshall was fined $24,309, under the league’s fines schedule this season.
Stewart’s was the last of four questionable hits on Newton during the second half of the Broncos’ 21-20 victory. It left Newton on the ground for about 30 seconds before he was helped up.
The NFL and NFL Players Association are conducting investigations into the Panthers’ handling of Newton following the hit. He was allowed to stay in the game and was not checked for a concussion until afterward in the locker room.
