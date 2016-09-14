49ers coach Chip Kelly: QB Cam Newton is protected, but runner Cam Newton ...

San Francisco 49ers coach Chip Kelly says he believes the NFL sufficiently protects quarterbacks when they backpedal into the pocket.
But Kelly differentiated, during a conference call with Charlotte media Wednesday, between a quarterback attempting to pass and a quarterback taking off to run.
“When they become a runner, they become a different player” as far as tackling them, Kelly said.
Kelly was asked these questions in the context of several helmet-to-helmet hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton took during last Thursday’s season-opening loss to the Denver Broncos. Two Broncos – Brandon Marshall and Darian Stewart – received fines from the NFL for those hits on Newton.
Kelly said it’s unavoidable, as often as Newton runs and at his size (6-5 and 245 pounds), for him not to incur some violent crashes.
“Everything they do still revolves around the quarterback,” Kelly said. “There was a little bit more quarterback run than I thought we would see (vs. Denver). But obviously when you have someone like Cam, you want to run him. It seems like that was part of their game plan: The designed quarterback runs, the quarterback counters, the powers.
“You really have to be prepared for it because Cam is unlike any other quarterback in the league; he’s a second running back back there. With the size of him, It’s like Eddie George who can throw. It’s a tough task for any defense.”
