Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart (ankle) added to injury report

The Carolina Panthers’ injury report included a familiar name Wednesday, although Jonathan Stewart’s ankle issue does not appear to be serious.
The veteran running back has been bothered by a series of foot and ankle injuries over the last several seasons. But Panthers coach Ron Rivera did not seem worried about this latest one.
“Nope, no concern,” he said.
Stewart rushed for 64 yards on 15 carries in last week’s 21-20 loss at Denver. He told Rivera he’s not sure when the injury occurred.
“He said he just got up in the morning and was a little bit sore,” Rivera said. “So he’s been treating it.”
Stewart was limited Wednesday, participating in individual drills but sitting out of the team period as a precaution.
Backup safety Dean Marlowe, who was inactive last week with a hamstring injury, also was limited. Marlowe partially tore his hamstring at training camp, but might finally be ready to play.
Rivera said there was a good chance Marlowe would be active for Sunday’s game against San Francisco. Carolina played with three safeties at Denver, with Colin Jones backing up starters Tre Boston and Kurt Coleman.
Comments