Panthers’ TE Greg Olsen could have a big bet to pay off next week

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen upped the ante this week on his alma mater, Miami, winning at Appalachian State on Saturday.
Olsen and defensive backs coach Steve Wilks, who played for and coached at Appalachian State, have a bet that could get expensive for Olsen.
“I have to buy the (defensive) backs room lunch next week if they lose. So they better win,” Olsen said Thursday. “I don’t want to buy all the D-backs lunch next Thursday. I want (Miami) to win for many reasons.”
The 25th-ranked Hurricanes and the Mountaineers have a noon kickoff in Boone. It’s arguably the biggest home football game in Appalachian State history.
Comments