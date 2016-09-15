Panthers’ guard Trai Turner trying to figure out why he was penalized – and fined – for taunting

Carolina Panthers guard Trai Turner plans to appeal the nearly $10,000 fine he received for taunting in last week’s opener at Denver – as soon as he figures out how to do so.
It was the first fine of Turner’s three-year career and the Pro Bowler was not thrilled about it.
“It’s my first time so I don’t even know the process of it, honestly,” Turner said Thursday. “I’m not really looking forward to it, either.”
In a game that featured at least one helmet-to-helmet hit on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton that the NFL says officials missed, Turner’s penalty for jumping up and down following the Panthers’ first touchdown seems unnecessary.
While Turner was celebrating in close proximity to a Broncos defender, Turner said he didn’t trash talk while he was jumping around.
“I didn’t say anything to him. And I think he would have acted a little bit differently if I did say something,” Turner said. “I was running over to the guys and it’s just one of those things. I just have to deal with it now.”
Comments