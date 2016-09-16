Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart expected to play vs. 49ers

Most coaches would like to have Ron Rivera’s problems – deciding among healthy scratches.
The Carolina Panthers are in good shape injury-wise for the second consecutive week. Running back Jonathan Stewart (ankle) and safety Dean Marlowe (hamstring) are officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game vs. San Francisco, although Rivera expects both to play.
That means Rivera and his staff will have to put seven healthy players on the inactives list.
“It makes it tough. ... We have to figure out who’s going to be down,” Rivera said Friday. “The thing that may always change, too, you may wake up Sunday morning and somebody’s sick as a canine.”
Carolina played with three safeties at Denver, but Rivera expects to have four active with Marlowe back.
Rivera had hoped to open the season at home last week to give fans a chance to toast the Panthers’ NFC title from 2015. He expects to pause for a moment during player introductions Sunday to remember his team’s Super bowl run.
