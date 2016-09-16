Panthers honor longtime communications director Charlie Dayton

The Carolina Panthers have named the press box at Bank of America Stadium for longtime communications director Charlie Dayton, who held the position for 21 seasons.
Dayton, now the team’s director of historical and alumni affairs, will be honored during a ceremony Sunday before the Panthers host San Francisco.
Dayton came to Charlotte in 1994 after a stop with the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1976 and stints with Atlanta and Washington.
“Charlie Dayton is simply the best in his profession. There is no one I trust more,” Panthers owner Jerry Richardson said in a release. “He is the most selfless person I have had the pleasure of working with. The naming of our press box after him is an honor he has earned.”
