Carolina Panthers

September 17, 2016 12:58 PM

San Francisco 49ers at a glance

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

San Francisco 49ers

Coach: Chip Kelly

Key Stats

20 In three-plus NFL seasons, Chip Kelly’s teams are 27-11 when scoring at least 20 points. The 38 games of 20 or more points rank second to Bill Belichick (42) over that span.

70 Torrey Smith last season became the first 49ers wideout with three receiving TDs of 70 yards or longer since John Taylor in 1989.

135.9 Blaine Gabbert’s fourth-quarter passer rating in a Week 1 win vs. L.A. Only Matthew Stafford (142.0) had a higher fourth-quarter rating.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

17 Jeremy Kerley

LT

74 Joe Staley

LG

68 Zane Beadles

C

67 Daniel Kilgore

RG

61 Andrew Tiller

RT

77 Trent Brown

TE

89 Vance McDonald

WR

82 Torrey Smith

WR

11 Quinton Patton

QB

2 Blaine Gabbert

RB

28 Carlos Hyde

Defense

LDT

91 Arik Armstead

NT

64 Mike Purcell

RDT

92 Quinton Dial

OLB

55 Ahmad Brooks

ILB

53 NaVorro Bowman

ILB

54/51 Ray-Ray Armstrong/Gerald Hodges

OLB

58 Eli Harold

LCB

26 Tramaine Brock

RCB

25 Jimmie Ward

SS

41 Antoine Bethea

FS

35 Eric Reid

Special Teams

K

4 Phil Dawson

P

5 Bradley Pinion

LS

86 Kyle Nelson

H

5 Bradley Pinion

PR

17 Jeremy Kerley

KOR

43 Chris Davis

Injuries

OUT: T Anthony Davis (concussion). Questionable: S Marcus Cromartie (ankle); CB Chris Davis (hamstring); CB Keith Reaser (ankle); G Andrew Tiller (ankle).

Schedule/Results

Opponent

Time/Result

TV

September

12

Los Angeles

W 28-0

18

At Carolina

1 p.m.

FOX

25

At Seattle

4:05 p.m.

FOX

October

2

Dallas

4:25 p.m.

FOX

6

Arizona

8:25 p.m.

CBS

16

At Buffalo

1 p.m.

FOX

23

Tampa Bay

4:05 p.m.

FOX

30

Bye

November

6

New Orleans

4:05 p.m.

FOX

13

At Arizona

4:25 p.m.

FOX

20

New England

4:25 p.m.

CBS

27

At Miami

1 p.m.

FOX

December

4

At Chicago

1 p.m.

FOX

11

N.Y. Jets

4:05 p.m.

CBS

18

At Atlanta

4:05 p.m.

FOX

24

At Los Angeles

4:25 p.m.

FOX

January

1

Seattle

4:25 p.m.

FOX

NOTE: * Time subject to change.

Related content

Carolina Panthers

Comments

Videos

Panthers at Broncos: 5 bold predictions

View more video

Sports Videos