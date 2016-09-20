Carolina Panthers put backup safety Dean Marlowe on injured reserve

Panthers safety Dean Marlowe took a methodical approach in rehabbing a hamstring injury with the hopes of being healthy for the regular season.
Marlowe only made it to Week 2.
The Panthers placed Marlowe on injured reserve Tuesday after the second-year player aggravated his hamstring in Sunday’s 46-27 win against San Francisco. The team did not announce a corresponding roster move.
Carolina has two safeties -- Marcus Ball and Travell Dixon -- on its practice squad. The Panthers worked out at least three veteran safeties in August before signing Stevie Brown, whom they cut two days later.
Marlowe, undrafted out of James Madison last year, played in four games as a rookie. He began training camp as the backup to free safety Tre Boston, but partially tore his right hamstring and spent nearly six weeks trying to come back from it.
He sat out the opener at Denver and logged three defensive snaps and 13 special teams reps against the 49ers before getting re-injured.
Comments