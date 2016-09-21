Panthers G Trai Turner, DT Kawann Short sit out practice, should play Sunday

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Trai Turner and defensive tackle Kawann Short were both held out of practice Wednesday to avoid aggravating recent injuries. Coach Ron Rivera expressed confidence both will play Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings.
“We expect both those guys to be back on the football field tomorrow,” Rivera said.
“Somewhere along the line Trai twisted his ankle. K.K. was making a tackle, extended his arm a little bit, and got his shoulder hurt.
“It’s not bad but we just felt, since we were in pads today, that we wouldn’t put them on the field. For both those guys, I wouldn’t call (their absence) vet days – those were legitimate shoulder and ankle injuries – but I wouldn’t call this a concern as far as them playing.”
Rivera previously suggested running back Jonathan Stewart could miss a week or two with his hamstring injury. Rivera acknowledged Wednesday it’s conceivable Stewart could miss closer to a month, but he said putting Stewart on injured reserve is not being considered.
Safety and special-teams player Dean Marlowe aggravated the hamstring injury he suffered in the preseason in the victory over the San Francisco 49ers.
“I wasn’t fully properly healed. I felt like I was well enough to play but not how I wanted to,” Marlowe said Wednesday. “It kept getting tight throughout the second quarter. When the third quarter came, there was one play on special teams where it sort of grabbed me.”
