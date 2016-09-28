Panthers DT Vernon Butler on high ankle sprain: ‘It’s minor’

Carolina Panthers rookie defensive tackle Vernon Butler has never dealt with an injury before – and doesn’t plan to deal with this one for long.
Butler, the first-round pick from Louisiana Tech, sustained a high ankle sprain in a loss to Minnesota when a teammate rolled on his right foot while Butler was making a tackle.
He’s wearing a cast to speed the recovery process, and will have a better idea of his recovery time when the cast comes off Monday.
Butler played 49 games in four seasons at Louisiana Tech without getting injured, but was hurt in his third NFL game.
“It’s minor,” he said. “But I’ll come back strong.”
Butler, who has a sack and two pass breakups, was one of three players who missed Wednesday’s practice.
Running back Jonathan Stewart continues to be sidelined by a hamstring injury. Stewart, who was injured during a win against San Francisco on Sept. 18, declined an interview request Wednesday.
Backup linebacker A.J. Klein left the team following the death of his father, who died Wednesday following a battle with cancer.
