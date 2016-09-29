Fantasy football rankings for Week 4: Melvin Gordon should be money

Fantasy football Week 4 rankings:
Quarterbacks
1. Cam Newton, Carolina at Atlanta ... Cam gets to get right against a defense allowing 433 yards per game (third-worst in the NFL).
2. Drew Brees, New Orleans at San Diego ... At 354 yards per game this season – a pace for 5,664 – Brees should be on point making a rare return to San Diego, and the Saints desperate for a win at 0-3.
3. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
4. Matthew Stafford, Detroit at Chicago
5. Kirk Cousins, Washington vs. Cleveland ... Stay the course with Cousins and he is due for a multi-score game, and at home versus Cleveland should be it.
6. Philip Rivers, San Diego vs. New Orleans
7. Blake Bortles, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis ... Bortles should break out some against a defense allowing 31.7 points per game.
8. Carson Palmer, Arizona vs. Los Angeles ... Back at home and off an ugly four-interception game, Palmer should be a candidate to rebound this week.
9. Matt Ryan, Atlanta vs. Carolina
10. Ryan Tannehill, Miami at Cincinnati ... Tannehill should be effective against a defense allowing three passing touchdowns per game.
11. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
12. Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Oakland ... Oakland is allowing an NFL-worst 476 total yards per game.
13. Trevor Siemian, Denver at Tampa Bay ... Siemian's stock has to soar (either for real or as an over-reaction after a 4-TD, 312-yard game on the road at Cincinnati), while Tampa allows an NFL-worst 33.7 points per game.
14. Dak Prescott, Dallas at San Francisco
15. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay vs. Denver
16. Derek Carr, Oakland at Baltimore ... Sliding Carr down some as this week he draws the second-best passing defense at 168.3 yards per game.
17. Brian Hoyer, Chicago vs. Detroit ... Hoyer can be a gamer, and he filled in last week with 300-plus yards and two touchdowns, while Detroit is tied with an NFL-worst 10 passing touchdowns allowed this year.
18. Brock Osweiler, Houston vs. Tennessee
19. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati vs. Miami ... Can Dalton stop disappointing – he comes off a 206-yard game and Dalton has just two touchdowns on the season.
20. Alex Smith, Kansas City at Pittsburgh ... Smith could be a serviceable plug this week against a defense allowing a second-worst 332 passing yards per game.
Running backs
1. Melvin Gordon, San Diego vs. New Orleans ... Gordon should be money against a defense allowing an NFL-worst 149.3 rushing yards per game.
2. David Johnson, Arizona vs. Los Angeles
3. LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City ... Bell owners rejoice as he makes his 2016 debut.
4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas at San Francisco
5. DeMarco Murray, Tennessee at Houston
6. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco vs. Dallas
7. Lamar Miller, Houston vs. Tennessee
8. Jordan Howard, Chicago vs. Detroit ...Howard is set to get the Week 4 start and should be extremely busy.
9. Mark Ingram, New Orleans at San Diego
10. LeGarrette Blount, New England vs. Buffalo ... Blount has been heavily-used with Tom Brady out, and Blount has been on a terror with 4 TDs through three games and on pace for an NFL-best 1,589 rushing yards.
11. Theo Riddick, Detroit at Chicago
12. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles at Arizona
13. C.J. Anderson, Denver at Tampa Bay
14. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at New England
15. Jeremy Hill, Cincinnati vs. Miami ... Hill should keep off his momentum against a Miami defense that allows 147.3 on the ground (second-worst).
16. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta vs. Carolina
17. Spencer Ware, Kansas City at Pittsburgh
18. Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland at Washington ... Crowell has opened the 2016 season ranked 2nd in rushing, on pace for 1,461 yards.
19. Matt Jones, Washington vs. Cleveland
20. Christine Michael, Seattle at N.Y. Jets
21. Tevin Coleman, Atlanta vs. Carolina ... Look out – Coleman is on pace for 891 receiving yards.
22. Charles Sims, Tampa Bay vs. Denver
23. Frank Gore, Indianapolis at Jacksonville ... Jacksonville has allowed a rushing touchdown in every game this season.
24. Cameron Artis-Payne, Carolina at Atlanta
25. Matt Forte, N.Y. Jets vs. Seattle
26. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati vs. Miami
27. Justin Forsett, Baltimore vs. Oakland
28. Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota vs. N.Y. Giants
29. Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland at Washington
30. Latavius Murray, Oakland at Baltimore
Wide receivers
1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
2. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston vs. Tennessee
3. Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit at Chicago
4. A.J. Green, Cincinnati vs. Miami
5. Brandin Cooks, New Orleans at San Diego
6. Jarvis Landry, Miami at Cincinnati
7. Allen Robinson, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
8. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
9. Alshon Jeffery, Chicago vs. Detroit
10. Julio Jones, Atlanta vs. Carolina
11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay vs. Denver
12. Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina at Atlanta
13. Demaryius Thomas, Denver at Tampa Bay
14. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver at Tampa Bay
15. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona vs. Los Angeles
16. Odell Beckham Jr., N.Y. Giants at Minnesota
17. DeSean Jackson, Washington vs. Cleveland
18. Terrelle Pryor, Cleveland at Washington ... Pryor did it all last week – passing, rushing, receiving – and gets some added premium off the huge game.
19. Amari Cooper, Oakland at Baltimore
20. Travis Benjamin, San Diego vs. New Orleans
21. Dez Bryant, Dallas at San Francisco ... Bryant has a hairline fracture in his knee but reports are that he plans to play through and surely more details to follow.
22. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. N.Y. Giants
23. Michael Crabtree, Oakland at Baltimore
24. Willie Snead, New Orleans at San Diego ... Snead (toe) was inactive in Week 3 and will need to be monitored.
25. Jeremy Maclin, Kansas City at Pittsburgh
26. Allen Hurns, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
27. Julian Edelman, New England vs. Buffalo
28. Doug Baldwin, Seattle at N.Y. Jets
29. Will Fuller, Houston vs. Tennessee
30. Michael Floyd, Arizona vs. Los Angeles ... Floyd (concussion) will need to be monitored and he's in the league's concussion protocol.
31. Sterling Shepard, N.Y. Giants at Minnesota
32. Brandon Marshall, N.Y. Jets vs. Seattle
33. Tyrell Williams, San Diego vs. New Orleans
34. Cole Beasley, Dallas at San Francisco ... He's been money in PPR – Beasley is on pace for 107 receptions.
35. Jamison Crowder, Washington vs. Cleveland
36. DeVante Parker, Miami at Cincinnati
37. Mike Wallace, Baltimore vs. Oakland ... Oakland has allowed the 2nd-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
38. Steve Smith Sr., Baltimore vs. Oakland
39. Eric Decker, N.Y. Jets vs. Seattle
40. Anquan Boldin, Detroit at Chicago ... Boldin comes into this game with scores in back-to-back games.
Tight ends
1. Greg Olsen, Carolina at Atlanta
2. Jordan Reed, Washington vs. Cleveland
3. Eric Ebron, Detroit at Chicago
4. Travis Kelce, Kansas City at Pittsburgh
5. Hunter Henry, San Diego vs. New Orleans ... Henry showed up well starting for Antonio Gates in Week 3 with 5 receptions for 76 yards on 5 targets, this ranking is assumes Antonio Gates will be a no-go again in Week 4.
6. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. N.Y. Giants ... Rudolph has opened the season strong, the third-ranked tight end after three weeks.
7. Dennis Pitta, Baltimore vs. Oakland
8. Gary Barnidge, Cleveland at Washington
9. Coby Fleener, New Orleans at San Diego
10. Rob Gronkowski, New England vs. Buffalo
11. Zach Miller, Chicago vs. Detroit ... Miller comes in off a two-touchdown game while Detroit has allowed a touchdown to a tight end in every game this season.
12. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
13. Julius Thomas, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
14. Jason Witten, Dallas at San Francisco
15. Virgil Green, Denver at Tampa Bay
16. Jimmy Graham, Seattle at N.Y. Jets
17. Martellus Bennett, New England vs. Buffalo
18. Delanie Walker, Tennessee at Houston ... Walker (hamstring) missed Week 3 and will need to be monitored and he is a high-risk play given the injury-risk.
19. Jacob Tamme, Atlanta vs. Carolina
20. Clive Walford, Oakland at Baltimore
Kickers
1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Oakland
2. Graham Gano, Carolina at Atlanta
3. Dan Bailey, Dallas at San Francisco
4. Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Buffalo
5.. Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona vs. Los Angeles
6.. Dustin Hopkins, Washington vs. Cleveland
7. Blair Walsh, Minnesota vs. N.Y. Giants
8. Brandon McManus, Denver at Tampa Bay
9. Josh Lambo, San Diego vs. New Orleans
10. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis at Jacksonville
11. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
12. Nick Novak, Houston vs. Tennessee
13. Matt Prater, Detroit at Chicago
14. Will Lutz, New Orleans at San Diego
15. Jason Myers, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
16. Mike Nugent, Cincinnati vs. Miami
17. Steven Hauschka, Seattle at N.Y. Jets
18. Matt Bryant, Atlanta vs. Carolina
19. Phil Dawson, San Francisco vs. Dallas
20. Josh Brown, N.Y. Giants at Minnesota
Defenses
1. Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. N.Y. Giants
2. Arizona DT, Arizona vs. Los Angeles
3. Denver DT, Denver at Tampa Bay
4. New England DT, New England vs. Buffalo
5. Seattle DT, Seattle at N.Y. Jets
6. Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati vs. Miami
7. Carolina DT, Carolina at Atlanta
8. Houston DT, Houston vs. Tennessee
9. Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Oakland
10. Detroit DT, Detroit at Chicago
11. Washington DT, Washington vs. Cleveland
12. Kansas City DT, Kansas City at Pittsburgh
13. Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. Kansas City
14. Jacksonville DT, Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
15. New York Jets DT, N.Y. Jets vs. Seattle
16. Tampa Bay DT, Tampa Bay vs. Denver
17. Dallas DT, Dallas at San Francisco
18. Buffalo DT, Buffalo at New England
19. New York Giants DT, N.Y. Giants at Minnesota
20. Los Angeles DT, Los Angeles at Arizona
Alan Satterlee is a co-owner and senior writer for DynastyFootballWarehouse.com, a comprehensive fantasy football strategy site.
