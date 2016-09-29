Panthers WR Kelvin Benjamin ready to reel in a big catch vs. Falcons’ Desmond Trufant

Carolina Panthers receiver Kelvin Benjamin was more interested on Thursday in talking about his matchup with Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant than reliving last week’s catch-less game against Minnesota.
Benjamin referenced an article he read during the offseason in which Trufant discussed his strategy for defending big receivers, a category in which the 6-5, 245-pound Benjamin certainly fits.
“He said something about bigger guys you beat to the spot,” Benjamin said Thursday. “So I’m focusing on beating him to the spot this game.”
Benjamin didn’t bookmark the article. But it’s clear he’s eyeing the 1-on-1 battle with Trufant, a Pro Bowler in 2015 who has been shadowing the opponent’s top wideout this season.
In his first meeting with Trufant in 2014, Benjamin had nine catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. Trufant (6-0, 190) had good coverage on Benjamin on his 22-yard TD, but Benjamin boxed him out and made a juggling grab in the end zone.
“I just out-physicaled him,” Benjamin, who missed the 2015 season with a torn ACL, said. “ He really can’t match up physically. I’m just bigger than him.”
Benjamin was a non-factor in the second Falcons’ game that season – a 34-3 victory in which the Panthers got two defensive scores and ran the ball most of the second half.
He was more invisible last week against the Vikings, getting targeted only once near the end of the game. Offensive coordinator Mike Shula and quarterback Cam Newton both said that can’t happen again.
“I guess that’s great to hear,” Benjamin said. “When my name’s called, I’m going to be there to catch it.
“It kind of feels like you skip a game when you don’t catch a ball. I’m pumped up. I’m ready.”
Panthers coach Ron Rivera called Trufant an elite corner who doesn’t get enough credit around the league.
“I think he plays with good vision,” Rivera said. “He anticipates breaks very well and puts himself in position to make plays on the ball.”
