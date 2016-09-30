Panthers rule left tackle Michael Oher out after he suffers concussion symptoms

Carolina Panthers left offensive tackle Michael Oher has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons after Oher reported concussion symptoms on Friday.
Oher arrived at Bank of America Stadium on Friday morning with the symptoms and has been placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Coach Ron Rivera did not immediately say who would start in Oher’s place. He could move right tackle Mike Remmers to the left side. Other options include Daryl Williams and Donald Hawkins.
Defensive tackle Vernon Butler (ankle) and running back Jonathan Stewart (hamstring) are also out. Defensive end Charles Johnson (quadriceps) is questionable, but Rivera said he was “counting on” Johnson to play.
