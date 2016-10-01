Carolina Panthers

October 1, 2016 10:00 AM

Carolina Panthers at a glance

By Joseph Person

Coach: Ron Rivera

Key Stats

0 Combined sacks for the starting defensive end tandem of Charles Johnson and Kony Ealy. The duo had one sack through three games last year and finished the season with six.

43 Games, including Sunday’s, the Panthers have played the Falcons, the most Carolina has faced an opponent in its history. Atlanta leads the series 25-17.

64 Times Cam Newton will be sacked this season if Panthers continue on their curent pace. That would represent the fourth-most in NFL history.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LT

74 Mike Remmers

LG

68 Andrew Norwell

C

67 Ryan Kalil

RG

70 Trai Turner

RT

60 Daryl Williams

TE

88 Greg Olsen

WR

13 Kelvin Benjamin

QB

1 Cam Newton

FB

35 Mike Tolbert

RB

34 Cameron Artis-Payne

Defense

LDE

95 Charles Johnson

LDT

98 Star Lotulelei

RDT

99 Kawann Short

RDE

94 Kony Ealy

SLB

54 Shaq Thompson

MLB

59 Luke Kuechly

WLB

58 Thomas Davis

LCB

24 James Bradberry

RCB

25 Bené Benwikere

SS

20 Kurt Coleman

SS

33 Tre Boston

Special Teams

K

9 Graham Gano

P

8 Andy Lee

H

8 Andy Lee

PR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

KR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LS

44 J.J. Jansen

KO

9 Graham Gano

Injuries

OUT: T Michael Oher (concussion), RB Jonathan Stewart (hamstring), DT Vernon Butler (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Charles Johnson (quadriceps).

Schedule/Results

Date

Opponent

Result/Time TV

September

8

At Denver

L 21-20

18

San Francisco

W 46-27

25

Minnesota

L 22-10

October

2

At Atlanta

1 p.m.

FOX

10

Tampa Bay

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

16

At New Orleans

1 p.m.

FOX

23

Bye

30

Arizona

4:25 p.m.

FOX

November

6

At Los Angeles

4:05 p.m.

FOX

13

Kansas City

1 p.m.

CBS

17

New Orleans

8:25 p.m.

NBC

27

At Oakland

4:25 p.m.

CBS

December

4

At Seattle

8:30 p.m.

NBC

11

San Diego

1 p.m.

FOX

19

At Washington

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

24

Atlanta

1 p.m.

FOX

January

1

At Tampa Bay

1 p.m.

FOX

*–Subject to change

