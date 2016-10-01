Carolina Panthers at a glance

Coach: Ron Rivera
Key Stats
0 Combined sacks for the starting defensive end tandem of Charles Johnson and Kony Ealy. The duo had one sack through three games last year and finished the season with six.
43 Games, including Sunday’s, the Panthers have played the Falcons, the most Carolina has faced an opponent in its history. Atlanta leads the series 25-17.
64 Times Cam Newton will be sacked this season if Panthers continue on their curent pace. That would represent the fourth-most in NFL history.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LT
74 Mike Remmers
LG
68 Andrew Norwell
C
67 Ryan Kalil
RG
70 Trai Turner
RT
60 Daryl Williams
TE
88 Greg Olsen
WR
13 Kelvin Benjamin
QB
1 Cam Newton
FB
35 Mike Tolbert
RB
34 Cameron Artis-Payne
Defense
LDE
95 Charles Johnson
LDT
98 Star Lotulelei
RDT
99 Kawann Short
RDE
94 Kony Ealy
SLB
54 Shaq Thompson
MLB
59 Luke Kuechly
WLB
58 Thomas Davis
LCB
24 James Bradberry
RCB
25 Bené Benwikere
SS
20 Kurt Coleman
SS
33 Tre Boston
Special Teams
K
9 Graham Gano
P
8 Andy Lee
H
8 Andy Lee
PR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
KR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LS
44 J.J. Jansen
KO
9 Graham Gano
Injuries
OUT: T Michael Oher (concussion), RB Jonathan Stewart (hamstring), DT Vernon Butler (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Charles Johnson (quadriceps).
Schedule/Results
Date
Opponent
Result/Time TV
September
8
At Denver
L 21-20
18
San Francisco
W 46-27
25
Minnesota
L 22-10
October
2
At Atlanta
1 p.m.
FOX
10
Tampa Bay
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
16
At New Orleans
1 p.m.
FOX
23
Bye
30
Arizona
4:25 p.m.
FOX
November
6
At Los Angeles
4:05 p.m.
FOX
13
Kansas City
1 p.m.
CBS
17
New Orleans
8:25 p.m.
NBC
27
At Oakland
4:25 p.m.
CBS
December
4
At Seattle
8:30 p.m.
NBC
11
San Diego
1 p.m.
FOX
19
At Washington
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
24
Atlanta
1 p.m.
FOX
January
1
At Tampa Bay
1 p.m.
FOX
*–Subject to change
Comments