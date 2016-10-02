Panthers CB James Bradberry injured; Bené Benwikere just got tired

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had the most obvious injury in Sunday’s 48-33 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but it wasn’t the only one for Carolina.
Veteran linebacker Thomas Davis left the game for good in the fourth quarter with a left hamstring injury, and rookie cornerback James Bradberry and wide receiver Devin Funchess both sustained toe injuries.
Davis was not available for comment after the game and Panthers coach Ron Rivera didn’t provide any injury updates.
Bradberry stubbed his toe during a rough first series in which he gave up completions to Julio Jones on the Falcons’ first three offensive plays.
Bradberry played only special teams the next three quarters before testing his toe at corner again in the fourth quarter.
“He came back in the fourth quarter to see if he could go and couldn’t,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said.
Bradberry said the injury isn’t serious, but hurt enough to sideline him most of Sunday.
“I just didn’t feel like I was 100 percent, so I didn’t want to really hinder the team,” Bradberry said. “They pretty much told me nothing was wrong with it. So we’re going to go back and just go from there.”
Bené Benwikere and Daryl Worley had been rotating at the other corner spot the past two games. With Bradberry out, Benwikere and Worley were forced to take the majority of the reps.
Benwikere said the extra work left him tired, and he admitted he needs to work on his conditioning.
“At least for me that’s one thing I need to do is just go back and get more conditioned,” Benwikere said. “Because I started out doing well. But it’s kind of like after that, I started to get tired and get out of breath.”
