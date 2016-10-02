Carolina Panthers report card

Grading the Carolina Panthers for Sunday’s game at Atlanta:
D Quarterback: Cam Newton sustained a concussion during what looked to be a display of showboating on a 2-point conversion. Derek Anderson came in and tried to rally the offense with two touchdown passes. But his final two series ended with interceptions, including a pick-six.
C Running backs: The streak of 100-yard rushing games ended at 30 games, in large part because the Panthers were throwing nearly every play and finished with just 15 rushing yards. Fozzy Whittaker was the team’s leading receiver with nine catches for 86 yards. But this group misses Jonathan Stewart.
B Receivers: Tight end Greg Olsen didn’t catch a pass the first three quarters, then finished with six for 76 yards and a touchdown. A week after being held without a catch by Minnesota, Kelvin Benjamin (three catches for 39 yards) was only slightly more involved.
D Offensive line: Carolina only gave up one sack after allowing eight vs. the Vikings. But the protection still was lacking. Mike Remmers was forced to switch from right tackle to left with Michael Oher (concussion) out. Remmers picked up three penalties during a four-play stretch in the fourth quarter.
C Defensive line: Defensive tackles Kyle Love and Kawann Short each had a sack against Matt Ryan. But the Panthers managed only two other hits on Ryan, who was busy shredding them for 503 passing yards. Charles Johnson and Kony Ealy have no sacks through four games.
C Linebackers: Luke Kuechly led all players with 12 tackles. Kuechly added a sack and had a shot at an interception, but it bounced off his hands and was caught by Jones. Thomas Davis had three tackles before leaving in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury.
F Secondary: Jones finished with the fourth-most receiving yards (300) in the Super Bowl era. Enough said.
A Special teams: Punter Andy Lee did his part by pinning the Falcons at or inside the 3 three times. Graham Gano booted a 54-yard field goal. That Lee was the Panthers’ MVP speaks volumes.
F Coaching: The balance of power has shifted in the NFC South. The Falcons’ offense is for real, and the Panthers looked ill-equipped to stop it. Ron Rivera has experience pulling his team out of early-season holes, although that wasn’t expected to be the case after last year’s Super Bowl run.
Comments