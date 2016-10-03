Panthers offensive lineman Chris Scott back after 4-game suspension

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Chris Scott was in a good mood Monday after his former Tennessee team beat Georgia in amazing fashion over the weekend.
More importantly, Scott was pleased to be back in the locker room after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.
“I’m happy to be back,” Scott said. “It’s not fun sitting on the couch watching games, especially when you feel you can help the team in some way in some capacity.”
Scott said he wanted something to improve his offseason training but didn’t realize he was taking a banned substance, which he would not identify.
“I did what I did, shouldn’t have done it. Mistake. All the above,” he said. “I did my four games, happy to be back.”
Scott, 29, has played in 33 games in three seasons with the Panthers, starting eight games at guard in 2013. He’s also served as an emergency tackle, a role he could be called on to fill again with starting left tackle Michael Oher in the concussion protocol.
Offensive coordinator Mike Shula isn’t sure what the plan will be for Scott, but said he’ll improve the offensive line depth.
