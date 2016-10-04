Carolina Panthers

Report: Cam Newton sued for allegedly trashing Beverly Hills mansion with post-Super Bowl parties

By Adam Bell

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is being sued for allegedly causing nearly $100,000 in damages from post-Super Bowl parties at a Beverly Hills mansion he rented, the website TMZ reported.

Newton was sued by Jared Pobre, husband of World Wrestling Entertainment star Stacy Kiebler and the manager of the luxury home rental firm that leased the $11 million property to Newton last March, according to TMZ.

Newton leased the site for two months, TMZ reported, and the house was allegedly trashed after multiple parties, where damages included a broken fridge, ruined linens and destruction of a $32,000 rug.

Pobre is also seeking $180,000 in lost rent because it took more than two months to repair the house, TMZ stated.

A Panthers spokesman was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

