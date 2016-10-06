Week 5 rankings: Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger is home, and that means ...

Fantasy football position rankings for Week 5:
Quarterbacks
1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay vs. N.Y. Giants
2. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Jets ... In his past 16 games at Heinz Field, Roethlisberger is averaging 341 passing yards and 2.9 TDs per game. And quarterbacks are completing 71.4 percent of passes against the Jets’ defense (worst in the league)
3. Tom Brady, New England at Cleveland ... It will no doubt be the marquee story as Tom Brady makes his 2016 debut.
4. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis vs. Chicago ... Maybe Luck can find easier sledding at home against Chicago. He is on pace to collect 60 sacks.
5. Derek Carr, Oakland vs. San Diego
6. Cam Newton, Carolina vs. Tampa Bay ... Newton (concussion) will need to be monitored but he has until Monday to get through the concussion protocol.
7. Philip Rivers, San Diego at Oakland ... Oakland allows an NFL-worst 325.5 passing yards per game.
8. Eli Manning, N.Y. Giants at Green Bay ... Manning has thrown for just one touchdown in each of the past three games, but this should be a game where he gets back to bigger numbers.
9. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia at Detroit ... Wentz has been incredible to start his NFL career, is coming off a bye, and facing a Detroit defense that allows the secpnd-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks.
10. Matthew Stafford, Detroit vs. Philadelphia ... Philadelphia allows the fewest per game fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season, and hasn’t allowed a passing touchdown this year.
11. Matt Ryan, Atlanta at Denver ... Ryan is on fire, although Denver has allowed less than 210 yards passing in every game this year.
12. Joe Flacco, Baltimore vs. Washington
13. Kirk Cousins, Washington at Baltimore
14. Andy Dalton, Cincinnati at Dallas ... Somewhat quietly, Dalton is averaging 309 yards passing per game.
15. Brian Hoyer, Chicago at Indianapolis ... Hoyer has back-to-back 300-yard games with two touchdowns in each and gets a soft draw this week at Indianapolis to perhaps extend that streak.
16. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay at Carolina
17. Ryan Tannehill, Miami vs. Tennessee
18. Dak Prescott, Dallas vs. Cincinnati
19. Trevor Siemian, Denver vs. Atlanta ... Siemian (sprained shoulder) will need to be monitored, but if he can play he gets the Falcons, who allow an NFL-worst 3.2 passing TDs per game.
20. Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo at Los Angeles
Running backs
1. DeMarco Murray, Tennessee at Miami ... Murray is a complete workhorse back, accounting for 36.4 percent of the Titans’ yardage this year, the most of any player.
2. LeVeon Bell, Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Jets ... It won’t likely matter much but the Jets allow just 70.2 rushing yards per week, second-best in the NFL.
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas vs. Cincinnati ... With 412 rushing yards, Elliott is your 2016 NFL rushing leader.
4. David Johnson, Arizona at San Francisco ... San Francisco allows 140.5 yards rushing per week, most in the league.
5. Melvin Gordon, San Diego at Oakland
6. LeSean McCoy, Buffalo at Los Angeles
7. Eddie Lacy, Green Bay vs. N.Y. Giants
8. C.J. Anderson, Denver vs. Atlanta
9. Jordan Howard, Chicago at Indianapolis
10. Carlos Hyde, San Francisco vs. Arizona
11. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta at Denver
12. Frank Gore, Indianapolis vs. Chicago
13. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles vs. Buffalo ... Well, one major positive from Week 4 is Gurley saw a career-high five receptions.
14. LeGarrette Blount, New England at Cleveland
15. Jerick McKinnon, Minnesota vs. Houston
16. Lamar Miller, Houston at Minnesota ... Miller is getting the work, but he still hasn’t scored as a Texan.
17. Theo Riddick, Detroit vs. Philadelphia
18. Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland vs. New England ... You have to give Isaiah Crowell credit, averaging 110 yards per game with a 6.4 yards per carry average on an 0-4 team.
19. Terrance West, Baltimore vs. Washington ... At some point rookie Kenneth Dixon could/should have this job, but West got the start last week and had 113 rushing yards and a score.
20. Latavius Murray, Oakland vs. San Diego ... San Diego allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.
21. Jeremy Hill, Cincinnati at Dallas ... Hill can always get a rushing touchdown (he has three on the season), but he isn’t much of a factor in the passing game and is averaging just 55 yards rushing per game this season.
22. Matt Forte, N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh ... Assuming the Jets get behind again, Forte is slotted for a disappointing game.
23. Charles Sims, Tampa Bay at Carolina
24. Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati at Dallas
25. Darren Sproles, Philadelphia at Detroit
26. Matt Jones, Washington at Baltimore
27. Duke Johnson Jr., Cleveland vs. New England
28. Fozzy Whittaker, Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
29. DeAndre Washington, Oakland vs. San Diego
30. Ryan Mathews, Philadelphia at Detroit
Wide receivers
1. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Jets
2. A.J. Green, Cincinnati at Dallas
3. Jarvis Landry, Miami vs. Tennessee
4. Odell Beckham Jr., N.Y. Giants at Green Bay ... ODB has to be due at some point as he still hasn’t collected a touchdown in 2016.
5. Jordy Nelson, Green Bay vs. N.Y. Giants
6. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay at Carolina ... You have to trust the volume (Evans is on pace for exactly 200 targets), and Carolina’s young defensive backs just got roasted by Julio Jones.
7. Demaryius Thomas, Denver vs. Atlanta
8. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis vs. Chicago
9. Julio Jones, Atlanta at Denver ... Jones is elite enough to blast through this ranking, although Denver allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers.
10. Kelvin Benjamin, Carolina vs. Tampa Bay ... Regardless of who starts at quarterback for the Panthers, Benjamin should be effective against a defense that allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing receivers.
11. Michael Crabtree, Oakland vs. San Diego
12. Brandon Marshall, N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh
13. Emmanuel Sanders, Denver vs. Atlanta
14. Sterling Shepard, N.Y. Giants at Green Bay
15. Marvin Jones, Detroit vs. Philadelphia
16. Alshon Jeffery, Chicago at Indianapolis ... With Kevin White out, Jeffery should get added targets this week in a very favorable matchup.
17. Julian Edelman, New England at Cleveland
18. Amari Cooper, Oakland vs. San Diego
19. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston at Minnesota ... Hopkins has just 33 targets through four weeks (this time last year he had 60).
20. Terrelle Pryor, Cleveland vs. New England
21. Jordan Matthews, Philadelphia at Detroit
22. Steve Smith Sr., Baltimore vs. Washington
23. Randall Cobb, Green Bay vs. N.Y. Giants
24. Stefon Diggs, Minnesota vs. Houston
25. Cole Beasley, Dallas vs. Cincinnati
26. Dez Bryant, Dallas vs. Cincinnati ... Bryant (hairline fracture near knee) will need to be monitored but he could return this week.
27. Eddie Royal, Chicago at Indianapolis ... Royal will be the Bears’ new starter with Kevin White (broken fibula) placed on injured reserve.
28. Robert Woods, Buffalo at Los Angeles ... With Sammy Watkins out, Woods has collected 13 receptions the past two weeks acting as the Bills’ No. 1 wideout
29. Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona at San Francisco ... It’s a week to downgrade Fitzgerald and the other Cardinals wide receivers with Carson Palmer (concussion) unlikely to play.
30. Will Fuller, Houston at Minnesota
31. Sammie Coates, Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Jets ... Coates has collected five 40-plus yard passes, the most in the NFL this year.
32. Davante Adams, Green Bay vs. N.Y. Giants
33. Quincy Enunwa, N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh
34. DeSean Jackson, Washington at Baltimore
35. Mike Wallace, Baltimore vs. Washington
36. Anquan Boldin, Detroit vs. Philadelphia
37. Chris Hogan, New England at Cleveland ... Hogan hasn’t done much, but the switch to Tom Brady could make him an instant Week 5 sleeper. He had five receptions and a touchdown from Brady in the third preseason game.
38. Travis Benjamin, San Diego at Oakland
39. Victor Cruz, N.Y. Giants at Green Bay
40. DeVante Parker, Miami vs. Tennessee
Tight ends
1. Jordan Reed, Washington at Baltimore
2. Greg Olsen, Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
3. Hunter Henry, San Diego at Oakland
4. Martellus Bennett, New England at Cleveland
5. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota vs. Houston
6. Gary Barnidge, Cleveland vs. New England
7. Jason Witten, Dallas vs. Cincinnati
8. Rob Gronkowski, New England at Cleveland
9. Zach Miller, Chicago at Indianapolis
10. Dennis Pitta, Baltimore vs. Washington
11. Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay at Carolina
12. Delanie Walker, Tennessee at Miami
13. Richard Rodgers, Green Bay vs. N.Y. Giants ... Jared Cook (high-ankle sprain) should be out about a month, leaving Richard Rodgers to be the guy at tight end for the Packers, and Rodgers had eight TDs last year in that role.
14. Virgil Green, Denver vs. Atlanta ... Green (calf) is expected to return this week, and Atlanta allows the second-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends)
15. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia at Detroit ... Ertz (ribs) will need to be monitored but he is expected to make his return to action this week, and against a defense that allows the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends
16. Charles Clay, Buffalo at Los Angeles
17. Jack Doyle, Indianapolis vs. Chicago
18. Dwayne Allen, Indianapolis vs. Chicago
19. Jesse James, Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Jets
20. Eric Ebron, Detroit vs. Philadelphia ... Philadelphia has allowed a league-low 3.3 fantasy points per week to opposing tight ends, and Ebron (ankle) may miss this game or be limited
Kickers
1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore vs. Washington
2. Graham Gano, Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
3. Mason Crosby, Green Bay vs. N.Y. Giants
4. Stephen Gostkowski, New England at Cleveland
5. Blair Walsh, Minnesota vs. Houston
6. Mike Nugent, Cincinnati at Dallas
7. Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Jets
8. Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland vs. San Diego
9. Caleb Sturgis, Philadelphia at Detroit
10. Brandon McManus, Denver vs. Atlanta
11. Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis vs. Chicago
12. Chandler Catanzaro, Arizona at San Francisco
13. Josh Brown, N.Y. Giants at Green Bay
14. Josh Lambo, San Diego at Oakland
15. Dustin Hopkins, Washington at Baltimore
16. Dan Carpenter, Buffalo at Los Angeles
17. Matt Prater, Detroit vs. Philadelphia
18. Connor Barth, Chicago at Indianapolis
19. Ryan Succop, Tennessee at Miami
20. Matt Bryant, Atlanta at Denver
Defenses
1. Minnesota DT, Minnesota vs. Houston
2. Philadelphia DT, Philadelphia at Detroit
3. New England DT, New England at Cleveland
4. Pittsburgh DT, Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Jets
5. Carolina DT, Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
6. Buffalo DT, Buffalo at Los Angeles
7. Arizona DT, Arizona at San Francisco
8. Los Angeles DT, Los Angeles vs. Buffalo
9. Miami DT, Miami vs. Tennessee
10. Baltimore DT, Baltimore vs. Washington
11. Denver DT, Denver vs. Atlanta
12. Green Bay DT, Green Bay vs. N.Y. Giants
13. Tennessee DT, Tennessee at Miami
14. Oakland DT, Oakland vs. San Diego
15. Cincinnati DT, Cincinnati at Dallas
16. Washington DT, Washington at Baltimore
17. Indianapolis DT, Indianapolis vs. Chicago
18. Dallas DT, Dallas vs. Cincinnati
19. New York Jets DT, N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh
20. Detroit DT, Detroit vs. Philadelphia
Alan Satterlee is a co-owner and senior writer for DynastyFootballWarehouse.com, a comprehensive fantasy football strategy site.
Comments