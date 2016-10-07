Panthers QB Cam Newton fined $9k for taunting

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was fined $9,115 for flipping a football at Falcons linebacker Deion Jones and then doing his first-down celebratory signal in Jones’ face during a 48-33 loss to Atlanta last weekend.
Newton was flagged for taunting after picking up a first down on a quarterback keep early in the game. When Newton got up from the ground, he and Jones pushed each other before Newton responded by hitting him with the ball.
Newton and Jones met up later in the game.
Jones drilled Newton when the 2015 league MVP slowed down near the goal line on a two-point conversion run – a legal hit that put Newton in the league’s concussion protocol and prompted two of his teammates to complain to the refs.
One of them – right guard Trai Turner – was penalized during the game fined $24,309 for exhibiting verbal abuse against an official. It was Turner’s second taunting penalty this season.
Jones was not penalized or fined for his hit because Newton was a runner and Jones did not lead with the crown of his helmet.
Newton has yet to practice this week and is expected to miss Monday night’s game against Tampa Bay.
