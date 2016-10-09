Carolina Panthers

October 9, 2016

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at a glance

By Joseph Person

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coach: Dirk Koetter

Key Stats

3.27 Opponent’s average rushing yards per attempt against Tampa Bay, which has allowed the fourth-lowest average in the league.

8 Interceptions for second-year quarterback Jameis Winston, more than anyone in the league besides Ryan Fitzpatrick (10). Winston had 15 interceptions in 16 games as a rookie.

34.0 Opponents’ third-down conversion rate vs. the Buccaneers, who have the league’s sixth-best third-down defense.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

83 Vincent Jackson

LT

76 Donovan Smith

LG

64 Kevin Pamphile

C

68 Joe Hawley

RG

74 Ali Marpet

RT

69 Demar Dotson

TE

84 Cameron Brate

WR

13 Mike Evans

QB

3 Jameis Winston

TE

88 Luke Stocker

RB

22 Doug Martin

Defense

DE

91 Robert Ayers

DT

93 Gerald McCoy

DT

98 Clinton McDonald

DE

92 William Gholston

SLB

51 Daryl Smith

MLB

58 Kwon Alexander

WLB

54 Lavonte David

CB

28 Vernon Hargreaves

CB

24 Brent Grimes

S

23 Chris Conte

S

30 Bradley McDougald

Special Teams

K

19 Roberto Aguayo

P

9 Bryan Anger

KO

19 Roberto Aguayo

H

9 Bryan Anger

PR

11 Adam Humphries

KOR

29 Ryan Smith

LS

48 Andrew DePaola

Injuries

OUT: WR Cecil Shorts (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: RB Doug Martin (hamstring), DT Gerald McCoy (calf), DT Clinton McDonald (hamstring), RB Charles Sims (knee), TE Luke Stocker (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Robert Ayers (ankle), CB Brent Grimes (hamstring), TE Brandon Myers (hip), C Evan Smith (back), DE Noah Spence (shoulder), S Keith Tandy (calf).

Schedule/Results

Opponent

Result/Time

TV

September

11

At Atlanta

W 31-24

18

At Arizona

L 40-7

25

Los Angeles

L 37-32

October

2

Denver

L 27-7

10

At Carolina

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

16

Bye

23

At San Francisco

4:05 p.m.

FOX

30

Oakland

1 p.m.

CBS

November

3

Atlanta

8:25 p.m.

NFLN

13

Chicago

1 p.m.

FOX

20

At Kansas City

1 p.m.

FOX

27

Seattle

4:05 p.m.

FOX

December

4

At San Diego

4:25 p.m.

FOX

11

New Orleans

1 p.m.

FOX

18

At Dallas

1 p.m.

FOX

24

At New Orleans

1 p.m.

FOX

January

1

Carolina

1 p.m.

FOX

NOTE: * Time subject to change.

