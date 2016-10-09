Tampa Bay Buccaneers at a glance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Coach: Dirk Koetter
Key Stats
3.27 Opponent’s average rushing yards per attempt against Tampa Bay, which has allowed the fourth-lowest average in the league.
8 Interceptions for second-year quarterback Jameis Winston, more than anyone in the league besides Ryan Fitzpatrick (10). Winston had 15 interceptions in 16 games as a rookie.
34.0 Opponents’ third-down conversion rate vs. the Buccaneers, who have the league’s sixth-best third-down defense.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
83 Vincent Jackson
LT
76 Donovan Smith
LG
64 Kevin Pamphile
C
68 Joe Hawley
RG
74 Ali Marpet
RT
69 Demar Dotson
TE
84 Cameron Brate
WR
13 Mike Evans
QB
3 Jameis Winston
TE
88 Luke Stocker
RB
22 Doug Martin
Defense
DE
91 Robert Ayers
DT
93 Gerald McCoy
DT
98 Clinton McDonald
DE
92 William Gholston
SLB
51 Daryl Smith
MLB
58 Kwon Alexander
WLB
54 Lavonte David
CB
28 Vernon Hargreaves
CB
24 Brent Grimes
S
23 Chris Conte
S
30 Bradley McDougald
Special Teams
K
19 Roberto Aguayo
P
9 Bryan Anger
KO
19 Roberto Aguayo
H
9 Bryan Anger
PR
11 Adam Humphries
KOR
29 Ryan Smith
LS
48 Andrew DePaola
Injuries
OUT: WR Cecil Shorts (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: RB Doug Martin (hamstring), DT Gerald McCoy (calf), DT Clinton McDonald (hamstring), RB Charles Sims (knee), TE Luke Stocker (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DE Robert Ayers (ankle), CB Brent Grimes (hamstring), TE Brandon Myers (hip), C Evan Smith (back), DE Noah Spence (shoulder), S Keith Tandy (calf).
Schedule/Results
Opponent
Result/Time
TV
September
11
At Atlanta
W 31-24
18
At Arizona
L 40-7
25
Los Angeles
L 37-32
October
2
Denver
L 27-7
10
At Carolina
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
16
Bye
23
At San Francisco
4:05 p.m.
FOX
30
Oakland
1 p.m.
CBS
November
3
Atlanta
8:25 p.m.
NFLN
13
Chicago
1 p.m.
FOX
20
At Kansas City
1 p.m.
FOX
27
Seattle
4:05 p.m.
FOX
December
4
At San Diego
4:25 p.m.
FOX
11
New Orleans
1 p.m.
FOX
18
At Dallas
1 p.m.
FOX
24
At New Orleans
1 p.m.
FOX
January
1
Carolina
1 p.m.
FOX
NOTE: * Time subject to change.
