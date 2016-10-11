Gallery: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17, Carolina Panthers 14

Carolina Panthers defensive end Lavar Edwards, bottom right, makes the tackle on Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers on a run during second quarter action on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers fan Johnny Hurley dances as Hillary Clinton in the stands of Bank of America Stadium prior to the team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne (34) finds running room against theTampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy (94) tries to slow up Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers (32) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive back Robert McClain (27) comes in to sack Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive back Robert McClain (27) and defensive tackle Kyle Love (77) work to sack Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Philly Brown looks to an official for a call after being tripped on a route by a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender during second quarter action on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin leaps into the air to catch a pass by quarterback Derek Anderson as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III applies defensive pressure during second quarter action on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kyle Love, left and cornerback Robert McClain, bottom right, sack Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers cornerback Robert McClain, bottom left, is unable to make the tackle on Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers during first quarter action on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin catches a pass over the middle from quarterback Derek Anderson against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly makes the tackle on Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers during first quarter action on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers guard Trai Turner sits on the team's bench during first half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks with field judge Adrian Hill after receiver Philly Brown was tripped by a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender on a route during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera waits to talk with field judge Adrian Hill (not visible) after receiver Philly Brown was tripped by a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender on a route during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers cornerback Teddy Williams lines up as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers punt during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. Williams ran into Ted Ginn, Jr., on the play resulting in the Buccaneers regaining control of the ball.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is tackled by a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defender after catching a pass over the middle from quarterback Derek Anderson during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Philly Brown, left, holds onto the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah, right, makes the tackle following a reception during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, center, attempts to get his hands on the ball in the end zone as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defenders break up the pass during second quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) looks toward the video board after being intercepted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a reception in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) tries to avoid the tackle of Carolina Panthers defensive back Robert McClain (27) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker (43) tries to find running room against theTampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne, right of center, leaps into the end zone for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Monday.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne, right, glances up at the video screen following his leap into the end zone for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during third quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson, right, drops back to pass to a receiver during third quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker, center, is upended by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense on a run during third quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker, right, breaks to the sideline on a run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during third quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne, runs down the sideline on a touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during third quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne, right, breaks to the outside on a touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during third quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, left, races down the sideline following a pass reception from quarterback Derek Anderson as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Daryl Smith, right, gives chase during third quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne, prepares to stretch the ball across the goal line on a touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during third quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo (19) hits the game-winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers as time expires at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers won, 17-14.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short (99) and defensive end Mario Addison (97) watch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo (19) is mobbed by teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal as time expires at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers won, 17-14.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah (38) waves a towel as he celebrates the win over the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers won, 17-14.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers defensive end Kony Ealy stands on the field after Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo kicked the game winning field goal during fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 17-14.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo kicks the game winning field goal during fourth quarter action against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 17-14.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Roberto Aguayo watches the flight of his game winning field goal during fourth quarter action against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 17-14.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers, center, battles to gain yardage in the closing seconds of fourth quarter action against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. A face mask was called on the Panthers on the play. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 17-14.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne is swarmed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 17-14.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson, right, talks with quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey after a missed series against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 17-14.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen turns to catch a pass from quarterback Derek Anderson during fourth quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 17-14.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson turns to hand the ball off to running back Cameron Artis-Payne during fourth quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 17-14.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion looks at tackle Daryl Williams' injured finger as he walks off the field during fourth quarter action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 17-14.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers full back Mike Tolbert, tight end Greg Olsen and center Ryan Kalil turn to look at quarterback Derek Anderson prior to a play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 17-14.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson stays on his knees after fumbling the ball on a run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 17-14.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson fumbles the ball as he is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman DaVonte Lambert on a run during fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers defeated the Panthers 17-14.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers running back Cameron Artis-Payne (34) dives in for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers won, 17-14.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) hands off to running back Jacquizz Rodgers (32) against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers won, 17-14.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) tries to knock the ball away from Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Brent Grimes (24) after Grimes intercepted it in the end zone during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers won, 17-14.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (88) makes a reception behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Daryl Smith (51) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers won, 17-14.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) cradles the ball as Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) closes in to tackle him after a reception during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers won, 17-14.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Derek Anderson (3) throws downfield against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers won, 17-14.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers won, 17-14.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Corey Brown (10) gets tackled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jude Adjei-Barimah (38) after making a reception during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers won, 17-14.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera watches the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers won, 17-14.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers (32) leans for yardage as he is tackled by Carolina Panthers defensive back Michael Griffin (22) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. The Buccaneers won, 17-14.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano (9) follows through on a field goal attempt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers near the end of the first half at Bank of America Stadium on Monday, October 10, 2016. Gano missed on the attempt. The Buccaneers won, 17-14.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com