Panthers QB Cam Newton looks, and sounds, good in return to practice

After dealing with post-concussion symptoms for a week and a half, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton announced his return Wednesday with a yell that was audible across two practice fields.
Newton practiced for the first time since Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones knocked Newton for a loop on a 2-point conversion run Oct. 2 at the Georgia Dome.
A healthy Newton won’t cure all the Panthers’ ills. But getting last year’s league MVP back behind center should give a lift to a 1-4 team that has dropped three consecutive games heading to New Orleans this weekend.
“We’re all glad. That’s our quarterback, man,” defensive end Mario Addison said. “If he’s ready, we’re ready. If we’re ready, he’s ready. We all feed off each other.”
It remains to be seen if Newton will be ready for Sunday’s game in New Orleans against the Saints.
(Cam Newton) threw the ball pretty doggone well.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera, on Newton’s first day back at practice
Increasing the practice load can cause a reoccurrence of symptoms in some players, so Panthers coach Ron Rivera spoke cautiously until he sees how Newton responds.
“We’ll see,” Rivera said. “We’re all waiting with bated breath to find out how he is (Thursday).”
Newton arrived at practice in a golf cart, wearing a hoodie over his head and carrying his helmet.
After the Panthers’ broke from stretching he ran to the adjacent field and slapped hands with every offensive player before the first team drill. Newton then jokingly pretended to block offensive tackle Mike Remmers.
Addison didn’t get a hand-slap from Newton. But he did get a chance to talk with him before practice and wish him well.
“He’s one of the guys that motivates everyone and gets everyone going,” Addison said. “So it’s good to see him back on the field.”
The Panthers listed Newton as limited on the injury report, and Rivera said the quarterback kept things toned-down during a light practice that lasted a little more than an hour.
But Rivera said Newton “threw the ball pretty doggone well” and even volunteered to run the scout-team offense for 10 plays while backup Derek Anderson took reps with the first-team offense.
‘Wanting to do more’
Rivera said Newton has a way of raising the collective energy level at practice.
“He’s trying to keep himself in check, obviously because the whole (concussion) protocol and everything. But you can see him enjoying it,” Rivera said. “He even took some of the scout-team reps and played scout-team quarterback as well. You could see him wanting to do more.”
The post-Super Bowl season hangover has hit Newton as hard as anyone.
He took four hits to his head in the second half of a season-opening loss at Denver, including a vicious shot by safety Darian Stewart that left Newton slow to get up.
Some have suggested Newton hasn’t looked the same since the Broncos’ loss.
He’s the NFL’s 32nd-ranked passer, behind the likes of New England’s Jacoby Brissett, who started two games as a fill-in for Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo before going on injured reserve with a thumb injury.
Newton has nearly as many interceptions (five) as touchdown passes (six) and is playing behind an offensive line still missing left tackle Michael Oher, who remains in the concussion protocol and hasn’t returned to practice.
But the Panthers are happy to have Newton back after he missed the third game of his career because of injury.
“He’s a huge part of what we do – run, pass,” tight end Greg Olsen said. “Obviously, what he brings is a whole different thing than any quarterback that’s ever really played.”
Newton’s growth and importance
Saints coach Sean Payton said he’s watched Newton grow over six seasons into a quarterback who’s more efficient in the pocket.
“He’s got great command of what they’re doing offensively and (coordinator) Mike (Shula) does a good job mixing in some of the looks,” Payton said during a conference call with Charlotte reporters Wednesday. “They give you enough stuff unbalanced. They give you a read option, they give you so many different things that make it challenging to defend.”
The Panthers didn’t run any read-option plays with Anderson at quarterback during their 17-14 loss to Tampa Bay on Monday night. And they might be reluctant to do much with Newton this week, assuming he’s cleared to play.
Still, Olsen said it’s tough to overstate Newton’s impact.
“It’s good to see him back and good to see him feeling good,” he said. “Obviously we know how important he is to this team. I think that goes pretty understood.”
