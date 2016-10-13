WR Ted Ginn Jr. likens Panthers 1-4 start to a burning house, offers tips for escape

When the Carolina Panthers were flailing through a 2-14 season in 2010 behind quarterback Jimmy Clausen, more than one person compared the campaign to a dumpster fire.
Carolina wideout Ted Ginn Jr. didn’t go that far Thursday. But the 10-year veteran used a different fire analogy to describe the Panthers’ 1-4 start and three-game losing streak – and how they might escape it.
“It’s almost like a house fire. In a house fire you’ve got to get low and you’ve got to try to get out. But if you panic, you’re going to burn up,” Ginn said. “That’s what we’re in now. We’re in a house fire. We can’t drop and roll or we’re gonna die. So we’ve got to figure out how to get to the exit.”
The Panthers will look for the fire escape Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, a 76,000-seat noise chamber where Carolina is 3-2 under Ron Rivera.
One of those games was a 41-10 victory in 2014 – the start of a season-ending, four-game winning streak that carried the Panthers into the playoffs with a 7-8-1 record.
We’re not looking for this to be another 3-8-1 start and try to pray and hope that other people do our job for us.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis
Outside linebacker Thomas Davis said the Panthers can’t count on the charity of the rest of the NFC South this season. If there’s going to be a turnaround, it needs to begin with haste.
“The time to win is right now,” Davis said. “We’re not focusing in on what can happen late in the season. We’re not looking for this to be another 3-8-1 start and try to pray and hope that other people do our job for us. It’s all about taking care of our job right now and controlling what we can control.”
The Panthers look like they’re getting quarterback Cam Newton and running back Jonathan Stewart back in time to face the Saints, owners of the league’s worst scoring defense (32.5 points allowed per game) and second-worst defense overall (422.8 yards allowed).
With Newton watching from home Monday night, the Panthers managed just two touchdowns in a 17-14 loss to Tampa Bay, the NFL’s second-worst scoring defense at the time. Four turnovers – including three by quarterback Derek Anderson – doomed the Panthers.
But New Orleans coach Sean Payton says the Saints will be facing a different Carolina offense with Newton and Stewart back in the fold.
“Yeah, I mean, those are starting elite players – two Pro Bowl players,” Payton said. “One of them is a quarterback. That’s super significant. And when one is your halfback, the same applies.”
The Panthers’ three-game losing streak is tied for the third longest in the league. They’ll arrive in New Orleans in last place in their division – a half-game behind the Saints (1-3) and three games behind first-place Atlanta (4-1).
This is not where anyone expected the Panthers to be after last season’s 15-1 finish and Super Bowl run.
“I know it’s a tough situation. I know people wish we were 4-1. (Expletive) I wish we were 4-1,” Rivera said. “But the bottom line is we’re not. We are what our record says we are. So we have to go out and take them one at a time. We have to play each game as if it’s the most important game we’re about to play.”
A little more than a month into the season, the odds already are stacked against the Panthers defending their NFC title.
Since the NFL adopted its current 12-team postseason format, only eight of 128 teams (6 percent) that started 1-4 made the playoffs. But two of those eight were last season when Houston and Kansas City both fought back from slow starts to earn postseason berths.
To borrow a phrase from Yogi Berra, it’s getting late early for the Panthers.
“We have to realize that everything we set forth to accomplish this year is still in front of us. But we also have to realize the window is closing,” Davis said. “We can’t continue to lose football games and try to accomplish the things we want to accomplish as a football team.”
