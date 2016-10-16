Panthers QB Cam Newton is back

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton participates in a pregame warmup at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans before Sunday's game against the Saints.
Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Local

Tree Tops draws seniors with 'natural aesthetic' in Indian Land

Lennar Homes unveiled its newest active senior adult community, Tree Tops, Saturday in Indian Land at an open house. The community has nearly 800 homesites on 613 acres, which was formerly a camp for disadvantaged children. The community utilized the original camp cabins and amphitheater, and added walking trails and green spaces near a 10-acre lake, surrounded by forests. Lennar will build a clubhouse that will include a fitness center and pool.

Sports Videos