Panthers QB Cam Newton is back

Tuesday is Bratton Chandler's fifth birthday so he and his mother, Emily Chandler, came to the Carolina Panthers practice in hopes of meeting linebacker Luke Kuechly. Kuechly didn't disappoint, giving Bratton a pair of his gloves and autographing his shirt and poster board.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media following the team's 19-17 loss on Friday evening. The Panthers lost to the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium. Consistency was a theme.
Lennar Homes unveiled its newest active senior adult community, Tree Tops, Saturday in Indian Land at an open house. The community has nearly 800 homesites on 613 acres, which was formerly a camp for disadvantaged children. The community utilized the original camp cabins and amphitheater, and added walking trails and green spaces near a 10-acre lake, surrounded by forests. Lennar will build a clubhouse that will include a fitness center and pool.