Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

Tuesday is Bratton Chandler's fifth birthday so he and his mother, Emily Chandler, came to the Carolina Panthers practice in hopes of meeting linebacker Luke Kuechly. Kuechly didn't disappoint, giving Bratton a pair of his gloves and autographing his shirt and poster board.
Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media following the team's 19-17 loss on Friday evening. The Panthers lost to the New England Patriots at Bank of America Stadium. Consistency was a theme.
Jon-Michael Sanders, a former Chester High football star, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for a 2015 crime spree that included home invasions, robberies and shooting a horse. Victims addressed him in court and a circuit judge, Roger Henderson, angrily lectured him about his actions.
Gathered on the steps of the historic Courthouse in Lancaster, friends and family on Sunday remembered Yusuf Abdus-Salaam, 32, who died after being shot several times last week. He was one of two men shot to death in the community in 48 hours.