Carolina Panthers sign (another) blocking tight end, waive a defensive end

The Carolina Panthers added a tight end for the second consecutive day Tuesday, re-signing Scott Simonson a few days after waiving him.
The move leaves Carolina with four tight ends after the Panthers used offensive lineman Chris Scott as a blocking tight end in Sunday’s 41-38 loss at New Orleans.
To make room for Simonson on the roster, the Panthers waived defensive lineman Lavar Edwards, whose one sack was more than starting defensive ends Kony Ealy and Charles Johnson have combined. Johnson had a half-sack against the Saints.
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said cutting Edwards was more about the team’s desire to keep defensive end Wes Horton, who played 22 snaps against the Saints two days after re-signing with Carolina.
Horton has spent all or parts of the past three seasons with the Panthers but was cut on Sept. 4 after the team claimed Edwards on waivers from Buffalo.
Horton did not register a statistic against the Saints, but impressed Rivera with how he quickly he readjusted to the defense. Horton said he had a workout with the Saints last week a few days before facing them in the Superdome.
“It was weird, them being a rival,” he said. “It felt weird, but it was an opportunity.”
Horton, suspended four games last season for testing positive for PEDs, said he’s glad to get another chance with the Panthers.
“It was good to just get back out there and compete. I didn’t have much time to prepare,” he said. “But I know the system and it allowed me to play fast and try to make plays.”
