NFL, NFLPA: Carolina Panthers followed concussion protocol with Cam Newton

Investigations by the NFL and the NFL Players Association concluded the Carolina Panthers followed the league’s concussion protocol after a hit by a Denver Broncos defender left quarterback Cam Newton woozy on the final drive of the season opener.
The investigations were the first conducted by the league and players union since the two entities announced a new policy in July to enforce the NFL’s game day concussion protocol and discipline teams that violate it.
Newton, the reigning league MVP, took at least four helmet-to-helmet hits during the 21-20 loss to the Broncos in a rematch of Super Bowl 50.
The hit in question was the final one absorbed by Newton – a violent collision with Broncos safety Darian Stewart that left Newton on his hands and knees while teammates checked on him.
Stewart’s hit happened in front of umpire Bill Schuster, who watched as Newton initially writhed on the ground and rolled over on his back. During a two-minute delay while officials sorted out offsetting penalties, Panthers trainer Ryan Vermillion came on the field to check on Newton.
Newton eventually walked slowly back toward the middle of the field. A player who is slow to get up after a hit to the head area is among the observable concussion symptoms detailed in the concussion protocol. Newton was on the ground for about 30 seconds before being helped up.
Stewart’s hit came with 36 seconds left and the Panthers driving for a potential winning score.
Had game officials or any member of the medical team requested an evaluation of Newton, he would have been sidelined at least one play. Had he been taken into the locker room for a more comprehensive check, Newton would have missed the rest of the game.
Penalties for teams determined not to have followed the protocol could include:
▪ Remedial education for club officials or medical team members and/or a $150,000 maximum fine against the club for a first violation.
▪ A $100,000 minimum fine against the club for any subsequent violations.
▪ Loss of draft picks and additional fines against the club if the commissioner determines the club's medical team failed to follow the protocol due to competitive considerations.
