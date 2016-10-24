Panthers’ Kawann Short: No, Purdue fans, I wasn’t throwing punch at Saints’ Drew Brees

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Kawann Short has a message for those people bashing him on social media for his Purdue-on-Purdue crime.
Short says he wasn’t trying to hit Saints quarterback and fellow Boilermaker Drew Brees in the face on a play that resulted in a bloody lip for Brees and a penalty and $18,000 fine for Short.
Short says he plans to appeal the fine assessed last week for his open-hand hit during the fourth quarter of the Saints’ 41-38 victory on Oct. 16.
“It was incidental. Check my resume. I’ve never done anything like that. So why would I start now?” Short said. “It was just at the moment that he pump-faked ... and I just put my hand to try to hit him in the chest. But he’s short, so it wasn’t intentional. I wasn’t doing it out of spite or anything.”
Short says he respects Brees as a player and a person. And he learned in the days following the game that Brees still has a lot of fans among the Purdue faithful.
“I got a lot of hate messages for that. ‘It was Drew Brees. It’s a former Boilermaker,’” Short said. “’But I was just doing my job.”
