Panthers’ Graham Gano feels for kickers who missed field goals in Sunday’s tied game

When Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano watched highlights of Sunday’s Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks game, he said he felt for the kickers involved.
The game, sluggish throughout, ended in a 6-6 overtime tie -- and the finish was decided not by points, but by errors. Arizona’s Chandler Catanzaro and Seattle’s Steven Hauschka missed potential game-winning field goals of 24 and 28 yards, respectfully.
“Those things happen,” Gano said Monday afternoon. “I know both of those guys, so it’s unfortunate for both of them. Yeah, but those things happen.”
Gano has made 9 of 12 field goal attemps this season, including a wide-left season-opening miss against the Denver Broncos that could have given the Panthers the win.
“The biggest thing is how you respond when you face adversity like that,” he said. “I’m sure both of those guys will be fine. ...You feel for them. You don’t like seeing other guys miss.”
Even worse? A tie.
“I’ve seen some crazy endings. That was crazy,” said Gano. “We tied a couple years back, so it’s crazy to see things end that way.”
Carolina and Cincinnati tied at 37 in 2014.
“You don’t wish that on anybody,” Gano said, laughing. “It was kind of one of those things where nobody knew what to do. ...You only play for one reason, and that’s to win. So yeah, a tie feels like a loss.”
