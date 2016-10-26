Cardinals coach not crazy about kickoff time vs. Panthers, but understands why

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera didn’t like that his defending NFC-champion team had to open the season on the road at Denver.
But the NFL schedule-makers didn’t do Arizona any favors this week.
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians wasn’t thrilled when the league moved Sunday’s Arizona-Carolina game – a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game – from 4:25 p.m. to 1 p.m.
“We’ve kind of gotten used to it,” Arians said Wednesday during a conference call with Charlotte reporters. “This is probably the sixth or seventh time we played 10 o’clock in the morning our time on the East Coast.”
Arizona is 4-3 in 1 p.m. games on the East Coast under Arians, who understands why the game was flexed out of the 4:25 p.m. slot.
“You would hope both our records would have kept it in primetime,” Arians said.
The Cardinals (3-3-1) are coming off back-to-back home games, including Sunday night’s 3-3 tie against Seattle. Carolina (1-5) has been off since a 41-38 loss at New Orleans on Oct. 16.
