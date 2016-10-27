How much worse is Michael Oher’s concussion than Cam Newton’s, Luke Kuechly’s?

Carolina Panthers left tackle Michael Oher may not be walking through the practice gates with his teammates each morning, but head coach Ron Rivera said Thursday that he is still around the team.
“They have him come in at certain times,” said Rivera. “A little bit of everything. Sometimes they’ve had him come around real early to be around, and sometimes they’ve had him come when guys aren’t around. I’m not quite sure the reasoning behind it, but that’s how they do it.”
He added that he has also checked in on Oher when he’s been at the Panthers’ facilities.
Rivera had suggested earlier this week that Oher’s concussion was of a completely different caliber than the one suffered by quarterback Cam Newton, which sidelined him for a game this season. He doubled down on that suggestion Thursday.
“Oh, most certainly. If you compared them, you’d say Cam and then obviously Luke,” said Rivera, alluding to Kuechly’s three-week absence while going through concussion protocol in 2015. Oher is now slated to miss a fourth consecutive game.
“And, again, it’s hard for me to rate it because I don’t quite understand the medical science behind it. You know, he’s gotten better but it obviously hasn’t been as quick as the other guys. So we’ll just keep going through protocol and continue to take it day by day, week by week.”
