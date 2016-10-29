Carolina Panthers

October 29, 2016 4:58 PM

Arizona Cardinals at a glance

By Joseph Person

jperson@charlotteobserver.com

Arizona Cardinals

Coach: Bruce Arians

Key Stats

11 Consecutive quarters in which Arizona has not allowed a touchdown.

90 Plays run by Arizona last week, in a game that resulted in a 6-6 tie.

5 Touchdown passes allowed by the Cardinals this season, including one in the last three games.

20 Sacks for the Cardinals defense this season, which ranks third in the NFL behind Denver and Buffalo.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

11 Larry Fitzerald

LT

68 Jared Veldheer

LG

76 Mike Iupati

C

53 A.Q. Shipley

RG

78 Earl Watford

RT

74 D.J. Humphries

TE

85 Darren Fells

WR

15 Michael Floyd

QB

3 Carson Palmer

TE

84 Jermaine Gresham

RB

31 David Johnson

Defense

DT

93 Calais Campbell

DT

92 Frostee Rucker

NT

98 Corey Peters

SLB

55 Chandler Jones

ILB

20 Deone Bucannon

ILB

51 Kevin Minter

WLB

44 Markus Golden

LCB

21 Parick Peterson

RCB

41 Marcus Cooper

SS

22 Tony Jefferson

FS

32 Tyrann Mathieu

Special Teams

K

7 Chandler Catanzaro

P

9 Ryan Quigley

LS

46 Aaron Brewer

H

9 Ryan Quigley

PR

12 John Brown

KR

10 Brittan Golden

Injuries

OUT: TE Darren Fells (ankle), OLB Alex Okafor (calf), DT Ed Stinson (toe). QUESTIONABLE: WR John Brown (hamstring), WR Michael Floyd (hamstring), S Tony Jefferson (illness), T Jared Veldheer (finger).

Schedule/Results

Date

Opponent

Time/Result

TV

September

11

New England

L 23-21

18

Tampa Bay

W 40-7

25

At Buffalo

L 33-18

October

2

Los Angeles

L 17-13

6

At San Francisco

W 33-21

17

N.Y. Jets

W 28-3

23

Seattle

T 6-6

30

At Carolina

1 p.m.

FOX

November

6

Bye

13

San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

FOX

20

At Minnesota

1 p.m.*

FOX

27

At Atlanta

1 p.m.*

FOX

December

4

Washington

4:25 p.m.*

FOX

11

At Miami

1 p.m.*

FOX

18

New Orleans

4:05 p.m.*

FOX

24

At Seattle

4:25 p.m.*

FOX

January

1

At Los Angeles

4:25 p.m.*

FOX

NOTE: * Time subject to change.

Related content

Carolina Panthers

Comments

Videos

Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

View more video

Sports Videos