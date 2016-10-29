Arizona Cardinals at a glance

Arizona Cardinals
Coach: Bruce Arians
Key Stats
11 Consecutive quarters in which Arizona has not allowed a touchdown.
90 Plays run by Arizona last week, in a game that resulted in a 6-6 tie.
5 Touchdown passes allowed by the Cardinals this season, including one in the last three games.
20 Sacks for the Cardinals defense this season, which ranks third in the NFL behind Denver and Buffalo.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
11 Larry Fitzerald
LT
68 Jared Veldheer
LG
76 Mike Iupati
C
53 A.Q. Shipley
RG
78 Earl Watford
RT
74 D.J. Humphries
TE
85 Darren Fells
WR
15 Michael Floyd
QB
3 Carson Palmer
TE
84 Jermaine Gresham
RB
31 David Johnson
Defense
DT
93 Calais Campbell
DT
92 Frostee Rucker
NT
98 Corey Peters
SLB
55 Chandler Jones
ILB
20 Deone Bucannon
ILB
51 Kevin Minter
WLB
44 Markus Golden
LCB
21 Parick Peterson
RCB
41 Marcus Cooper
SS
22 Tony Jefferson
FS
32 Tyrann Mathieu
Special Teams
K
7 Chandler Catanzaro
P
9 Ryan Quigley
LS
46 Aaron Brewer
H
9 Ryan Quigley
PR
12 John Brown
KR
10 Brittan Golden
Injuries
OUT: TE Darren Fells (ankle), OLB Alex Okafor (calf), DT Ed Stinson (toe). QUESTIONABLE: WR John Brown (hamstring), WR Michael Floyd (hamstring), S Tony Jefferson (illness), T Jared Veldheer (finger).
Schedule/Results
Date
Opponent
Time/Result
TV
September
11
New England
L 23-21
18
Tampa Bay
W 40-7
25
At Buffalo
L 33-18
October
2
Los Angeles
L 17-13
6
At San Francisco
W 33-21
17
N.Y. Jets
W 28-3
23
Seattle
T 6-6
30
At Carolina
1 p.m.
FOX
November
6
Bye
13
San Francisco
4:25 p.m.
FOX
20
At Minnesota
1 p.m.*
FOX
27
At Atlanta
1 p.m.*
FOX
December
4
Washington
4:25 p.m.*
FOX
11
At Miami
1 p.m.*
FOX
18
New Orleans
4:05 p.m.*
FOX
24
At Seattle
4:25 p.m.*
FOX
January
1
At Los Angeles
4:25 p.m.*
FOX
NOTE: * Time subject to change.
Comments