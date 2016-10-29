Carolina Panthers

October 29, 2016 10:07 AM

Carolina Panthers at a glance

Carolina Panthers

Coach: Ron Rivera

Key Stats

49 The number of points the Panthers dropped on Arizona last season in the NFC title game, a record against the Cardinals.

19 The number of transactions the Panthers have made at the cornerback position since rescinding Josh Norman’s franchise tag in April.

6, 12 The number of interceptions and sacks the Panthers have through six games. Arizona has nine interceptions and 20 sacks.

2002 The last time Arizona beat Carolina in the regular season.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LT

73 Michael Oher

LG

68 Andrew Norwell

C

67 Ryan Kalil

RG

70 Trai Turner

RT

74 Mike Remmers

TE

88 Greg Olsen

WR

13 Kelvin Benjamin

QB

1 Cam Newton

FB

35 Mike Tolbert

RB

43 Fozzy Whittaker

Defense

LDE

95 Charles Johnson

LDT

98 Star Lotulelei

RDT

99 Kawann Short

RDE

94 Kony Ealy

SLB

54 Shaq Thompson

MLB

59 Luke Kuechly

WLB

58 Thomas Davis

LCB

24 James Bradberry

RCB

26 Daryl Worley

SS

20 Kurt Coleman

SS

33 Tre Boston

Special Teams

K

9 Graham Gano

P

8 Andy Lee

H

8 Andy Lee

PR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

KR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LS

44 J.J. Jansen

KO

9 Graham Gano

Injuries

OUT: DT Vernon Butler (ankle), Michael Oher (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB James Bradberry (toe), DE Kony Ealy (illness), CB Robert McClain (hamstring), DT Paul Soliai (foot), DB Daryl Worley (concussion).

Schedule/Results

Date

Opponent

Result/Time

TV

September

8

At Denver

L 21-20

18

San Francisco

W 46-27

25

Minnesota

L 22-10

October

2

At Atlanta

L 48-33

10

Tampa Bay

L 17-14

16

At New Orleans

L 41-38

23

Bye

30

Arizona

1 p.m.

FOX

November

6

At Los Angeles

4:05 p.m.*

FOX

13

Kansas City

1 p.m.*

CBS

17

New Orleans

8:25 p.m.

NBC

27

At Oakland

4:25 p.m.*

CBS

December

4

At Seattle

8:30 p.m.

NBC

11

San Diego

1 p.m.*

FOX

19

At Washington

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

24

Atlanta

1 p.m.*

FOX

January

1

At Tampa Bay

1 p.m.*

FOX

*–Subject to change

Carolina Panthers

