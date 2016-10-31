Panthers center Ryan Kalil’s status for homecoming game uncertain

3:00 York Tech, NAACP leaders talk about pro-Confederacy group event Pause

1:25 Coach Connor makes his debut in Fort Mill High's JV game against Nation Ford

1:23 Rock Hill boutique owner attracts millions in sales and 'likes'

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

0:30 Lake Wylie man talks about being bitten by copperhead

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

5:07 Video shows SC bus monitor punching special needs preschooler

5:23 Video: South Pointe-York football preview with Bret McCormick and Jimmy Wallace

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court