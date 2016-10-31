Panthers center Ryan Kalil’s status for homecoming game uncertain

This week’s trip to Los Angeles is a homecoming game for Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil, assuming he’s able to play.
Kalil left Sunday’s victory over Arizona in the first half with a sprained right shoulder and did not return. Kalil underwent an MRI exam Monday, but the results were not immediately known.
Panthers tight end Greg Olsen spoke to Kalil on Monday at Bank of America Stadium, but did not want to speculate on his status.
“He looked all right. He’s sore. He’s banged-up,” Olsen said. “But we’ll see how the week goes. I think it’s really early to tell.”
Kalil, who grew up outside of L.A. and played at Southern Cal, began having issues with his shoulder early against the Cardinals. He came out for a play to be evaluated before leaving for good in the second quarter.
Outside linebacker Shaq Thompson also was sidelined in the second quarter after he sprained his left knee. Thompson also underwent an MRI on Monday.
The Panthers’ ailing cornerback rotation added another name to the injury report.
Robert McClain started against Arizona, but felt tightness in his already balky hamstring after playing 48 of 71 defensive snaps, Rivera said.
Rookie corner James Bradberry missed his third consecutive game with turf toe, but Rivera seemed to indicate Bradberry would be play against the Rams barring any setbacks.
“He had a good week last week. He was still a little tentative on it. We felt if we could get by another week without him, he’d be one week better,” Rivera said. “One thing we hadn’t seen him do was push off on it – just stick that foot in the ground and go.”
In other injury notes, Rivera said:
▪ Starting safety Kurt Coleman broke a bone in his thumb, but is expected to play with a cast on his hand.
▪ Left tackle Michael Oher, who has missed four games while in the concussion protocol, was at the stadium Monday. “He was here smiling, laughing,” Rivera said. “So that’s usually a good sign.”
Comments