Panthers’ Michael Oher takes a step forward in concussion protocol

Panthers left tackle Michael Oher took a public step in his recovery from the concussion protocol Wednesday, arriving at practice with trainer Ryan Vermillion and making two laps around the perimeter of the fields.
It was the first time Oher has been at practice -- at least during the portions open to the media -- since he first reported post-concussion symptoms Sept. 30.
Oher was greeted by general manager Dave Gettleman and later worked out on a stationary bike.
Oher, 30, has missed the past four games -- a five-week span during which he was not around Bank of America Stadium very often or very long. The layoff led to speculation about whether Oher might be considering retirement, a notion Panthers coach Ron Rivera shot down last week.
The protocol includes a gradual return to activity, so it’s unlikely Oher would practice or play this week.
But getting on the field in any capacity was a positive sign.
Starting center Ryan Kalil, who sprained his shoulder Sunday vs. Arizona, joined Oher on the exercise bike. Outside linebacker Shaq Thompson, who sprained his knee in the Cardinals game, was not at practice.
