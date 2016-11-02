Rams’ Todd Gurley, Panthers’ Thomas Davis share alma mater, but that’s not what binds them

When Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley tore his ACL in 2014 as a Georgia Bulldog and Heisman contender, one of the first messages he got came from an unlikely source.
Thomas Davis, Carolina Panthers linebacker now in his 12th NFL season, reached out to his fellow Dawg.
“You know, TD was one of the first guys to reach out to me when I tore my ACL, just encouraging me,” Gurley said on Wednesday’s conference call. “Just telling me his story, telling me tips on stuff I could do, workouts and stuff like that. Man, he ain’t been nothin’ but a good guy since I met him. For a guy I don’t even know to reach out to me like that, to hit me up and welcome me with open arms means a lot.”
Davis has recovered from an unprecedented three ACL tears to the same knee in his career. He also scored his first NFL touchdown last Sunday, on a scoop-and-score against Arizona.
“That was his first?!” Gurley whooped. “Man, I always thought he was scorin’ all the time! That’s crazy. But I definitely saw it. He deserves it for sure.
“He didn’t have to run too fast, because everybody was already behind him. It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh snap! David (Johnson, Arizona running back) ‘bout to get him. Then (Davis) hit him with the stiff arm and scored. I knew he was excited.
“Dang. Twelve years. Definitely keeping that ball.”
