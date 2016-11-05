Carolina Panthers at a glance

Carolina Panthers
Coach: Ron Rivera
Key Stats
0 Times the Panthers have played at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, a 93-year-old facility that has hosted two Summer Olympics.
65 Snaps played by nickelback Leonard Johnson (out of 71) last week vs. Arizona in his first game with the Panthers. With LB/nickel Shaq Thompson out, Johnson will be busy again.
94.4 Cam Newton’s passer rating in the Panthers’ past six road games. Newton has thrown for 14 touchdowns, with three interceptions, during that span.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LT
74 Mike Remmers
LG
68 Andrew Norwell
C
67 Ryan Kalil
RG
70 Trai Turner
RT
60 Daryl Williams
TE
88 Greg Olsen
WR
13 Kelvin Benjamin
QB
1 Cam Newton
FB
35 Mike Tolbert
RB
28 Jonathan Stewart
Defense
LDE
95 Charles Johnson
LDT
98 Star Lotulelei
RDT
99 Kawann Short
RDE
94 Kony Ealy
SLB
56 A.J. Klein
MLB
59 Luke Kuechly
WLB
58 Thomas Davis
LCB
24 James Bradberry
RCB
26 Daryl Worley
SS
20 Kurt Coleman
SS
33 Tre Boston
Special Teams
K
9 Graham Gano
P
8 Andy Lee
H
8 Andy Lee
PR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
KR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LS
44 J.J. Jansen
KO
9 Graham Gano
Injuries
OUT: DT Vernon Butler (ankle), T Michael Oher (concussion), LB Shaq Thompson (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DE Mario Addison (groin), C Ryan Kalil (shoulder), LB Luke Kuechly (groin), CB Daryl Worley (elbow).
Schedule/Results
Date
Opponent
Result/Time
TV
September
8
At Denver
L 21-20
18
San Francisco
W 46-27
25
Minnesota
L 22-10
October
2
At Atlanta
L 48-33
10
Tampa Bay
L 17-14
16
At New Orleans
L 41-38
23
Bye
30
Arizona
W 30-20
November
6
At Los Angeles
4:05 p.m.
FOX
13
Kansas City
1 p.m.*
CBS
17
New Orleans
8:25 p.m.
NBC
27
At Oakland
4:25 p.m.*
CBS
December
4
At Seattle
8:30 p.m.
NBC
11
San Diego
1 p.m.*
FOX
19
At Washington
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
24
Atlanta
1 p.m.*
FOX
January
1
At Tampa Bay
1 p.m.*
FOX
*–Subject to change
