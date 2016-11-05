Carolina Panthers

November 5, 2016 12:06 PM

Carolina Panthers at a glance

Carolina Panthers

Coach: Ron Rivera

Key Stats

0 Times the Panthers have played at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum, a 93-year-old facility that has hosted two Summer Olympics.

65 Snaps played by nickelback Leonard Johnson (out of 71) last week vs. Arizona in his first game with the Panthers. With LB/nickel Shaq Thompson out, Johnson will be busy again.

94.4 Cam Newton’s passer rating in the Panthers’ past six road games. Newton has thrown for 14 touchdowns, with three interceptions, during that span.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LT

74 Mike Remmers

LG

68 Andrew Norwell

C

67 Ryan Kalil

RG

70 Trai Turner

RT

60 Daryl Williams

TE

88 Greg Olsen

WR

13 Kelvin Benjamin

QB

1 Cam Newton

FB

35 Mike Tolbert

RB

28 Jonathan Stewart

Defense

LDE

95 Charles Johnson

LDT

98 Star Lotulelei

RDT

99 Kawann Short

RDE

94 Kony Ealy

SLB

56 A.J. Klein

MLB

59 Luke Kuechly

WLB

58 Thomas Davis

LCB

24 James Bradberry

RCB

26 Daryl Worley

SS

20 Kurt Coleman

SS

33 Tre Boston

Special Teams

K

9 Graham Gano

P

8 Andy Lee

H

8 Andy Lee

PR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

KR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LS

44 J.J. Jansen

KO

9 Graham Gano

Injuries

OUT: DT Vernon Butler (ankle), T Michael Oher (concussion), LB Shaq Thompson (knee). QUESTIONABLE: DE Mario Addison (groin), C Ryan Kalil (shoulder), LB Luke Kuechly (groin), CB Daryl Worley (elbow).

Schedule/Results

Date

Opponent

Result/Time

TV

September

8

At Denver

L 21-20

18

San Francisco

W 46-27

25

Minnesota

L 22-10

October

2

At Atlanta

L 48-33

10

Tampa Bay

L 17-14

16

At New Orleans

L 41-38

23

Bye

30

Arizona

W 30-20

November

6

At Los Angeles

4:05 p.m.

FOX

13

Kansas City

1 p.m.*

CBS

17

New Orleans

8:25 p.m.

NBC

27

At Oakland

4:25 p.m.*

CBS

December

4

At Seattle

8:30 p.m.

NBC

11

San Diego

1 p.m.*

FOX

19

At Washington

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

24

Atlanta

1 p.m.*

FOX

January

1

At Tampa Bay

1 p.m.*

FOX

*–Subject to change

Carolina Panthers

