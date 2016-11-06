Panthers will play Rams without one of their Pro Bowlers

The Carolina Panthers will play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday without Pro Bowl center and L.A.-area native Ryan Kalil.
Kalil, among the Panthers’ seven inactive players, did not practice all week after spraining his shoulder against Arizona last weekend. The former Southern Cal standout was listed as questionable, although Panthers coach Ron Rivera had said he might have to make a difficult decision where Kalil was concerned.
Gino Gradkowski, signed in the offseason to serve as Kalil’s backup, will make his first start as a Panther.
