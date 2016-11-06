Cam Newton ‘not worried’ about officiating this week

Despite taking a few hard hits and getting sacked five times, neither Panthers quarterback Cam Newton nor his head coach had much to say about the officiating in Carolina’s 13-10 victory on Sunday.
“I’ll have to go back and watch the tape,” said Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.
Newton was asked postgame if he felt he received “better treatment” from the referees this week, after publicly ranting against non-calls in Carolina’s game against Arizona last week. He said at the time that “he felt unsafe” after not getting a whistle for a low hit that he said “could have torn his ACL.”
He also spoke on the phone with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about the matter.
But it seems he is no longer focused on it.
“I’m not worried about that,” he said. “Just trying to find ways to win the football...I’m just happy we won the football game.”
