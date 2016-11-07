Why the L.A. Memorial Coliseum field looked weird at the Rams-Panthers game

1:32 Backyard goats and youngsters show off at Chester goat show Pause

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

1:58 More volunteers needed to help Princeville flood victims

2:33 Moana

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

3:03 Fort Mill man receives 45 years for beating, burning death of girlfriend

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:25 Panthers QB Cam Newton is back