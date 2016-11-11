Carolina Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs at a glance

By Jourdan Rodrigue

Kansas City Chiefs

Coach: Andy Reid

Key Stats

2 The number of regular-season games Kansas City has lost since Week 7 of 2015.

117.7 With Jamaal Charles out (again) with a season-ending ACL tear, the Chiefs’ top back is Spencer Ware. He averages 117.7 yards per game from scrimmage, third in the NFL.

9 Standout Kansas City defensive end Dee Ford will be a factor against a beat-up Panthers offensive line. The former teammate of Cam Newton at Auburn, Ford has nine sacks this season.

61 The Chiefs lead the league with a turnover margin of plus-13, which has led to 61 points off turnovers through eight games.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

10 Tyreek Hill

LT

72 Eric Fisher

LG

73 Zach Fulton

C

61 Mitch Morse

RG

76 Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

RT

71 Mitchell Schwartz

TE

87 Travis Kelce

WR

17 Chris Conley

QB

11 Alex Smith

FB

42 Anthony Sherman

RB

32 Spencer Ware

Defense

LDE

98 Kendall Reyes

NT

92 Dontari Poe

ROLB

91 Tamba Hali

RDE

95 Chris Jones

LOLB

55 Dee Ford

LILB

56 Derrick Johnson

RILB

53 Ramik Wilson

LCB

22 Marcus Peters

RCB

23 Phillip Gaines

SS

29 Eric Berry

FS

38 Ron Parker

Special Teams

K

5 Cairo Santos

P

2 Dustin Colquitt

KO

5 Cairo Santos

H

2 Dustin Colquitt

PR

10 Tyreek Hill

KOR

10 Tyreek Hill

LS

41 James Winchester

Injuries

OUT: LB Justin Houston (knee), WR Jeremy Maclin (groin), DL Jaye Howard (hip). QUESTIONABLE: LB Derrick Johnson (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: DB D.J. White (hand).

Schedule/Results

Opponent

Time/Result

TV

September

11

San Diego

W 33-27

18

At Houston

L 19-12

25

N.Y. Jets

W 24-3

October

2

At Pittsburgh

L 43-14

10

Bye

16

At Oakland

W 26-10

23

New Orleans

W 27-21

30

At Indianapolis

W 30-14

November

6

Jacksonville

W 19-14

13

At Carolina

1 p.m.

CBS

20

Tampa Bay

1 p.m.

FOX

27

At Denver

4:25 p.m.

CBS

December

4

At Atlanta

1 p.m.

CBS

8

Oakland

8:25 p.m.

NBC

18

Tennessee

1 p.m.

CBS

25

Denver

8:30 p.m.

NBC

January

1

At San Diego

4:25 p.m.

CBS

NOTE: * Time subject to change.

