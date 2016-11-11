Kansas City Chiefs at a glance

Kansas City Chiefs
Coach: Andy Reid
Key Stats
2 The number of regular-season games Kansas City has lost since Week 7 of 2015.
117.7 With Jamaal Charles out (again) with a season-ending ACL tear, the Chiefs’ top back is Spencer Ware. He averages 117.7 yards per game from scrimmage, third in the NFL.
9 Standout Kansas City defensive end Dee Ford will be a factor against a beat-up Panthers offensive line. The former teammate of Cam Newton at Auburn, Ford has nine sacks this season.
61 The Chiefs lead the league with a turnover margin of plus-13, which has led to 61 points off turnovers through eight games.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
10 Tyreek Hill
LT
72 Eric Fisher
LG
73 Zach Fulton
C
61 Mitch Morse
RG
76 Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT
71 Mitchell Schwartz
TE
87 Travis Kelce
WR
17 Chris Conley
QB
11 Alex Smith
FB
42 Anthony Sherman
RB
32 Spencer Ware
Defense
LDE
98 Kendall Reyes
NT
92 Dontari Poe
ROLB
91 Tamba Hali
RDE
95 Chris Jones
LOLB
55 Dee Ford
LILB
56 Derrick Johnson
RILB
53 Ramik Wilson
LCB
22 Marcus Peters
RCB
23 Phillip Gaines
SS
29 Eric Berry
FS
38 Ron Parker
Special Teams
K
5 Cairo Santos
P
2 Dustin Colquitt
KO
5 Cairo Santos
H
2 Dustin Colquitt
PR
10 Tyreek Hill
KOR
10 Tyreek Hill
LS
41 James Winchester
Injuries
OUT: LB Justin Houston (knee), WR Jeremy Maclin (groin), DL Jaye Howard (hip). QUESTIONABLE: LB Derrick Johnson (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: DB D.J. White (hand).
Schedule/Results
Opponent
Time/Result
TV
September
11
San Diego
W 33-27
18
At Houston
L 19-12
25
N.Y. Jets
W 24-3
October
2
At Pittsburgh
L 43-14
10
Bye
16
At Oakland
W 26-10
23
New Orleans
W 27-21
30
At Indianapolis
W 30-14
November
6
Jacksonville
W 19-14
13
At Carolina
1 p.m.
CBS
20
Tampa Bay
1 p.m.
FOX
27
At Denver
4:25 p.m.
CBS
December
4
At Atlanta
1 p.m.
CBS
8
Oakland
8:25 p.m.
NBC
18
Tennessee
1 p.m.
CBS
25
Denver
8:30 p.m.
NBC
January
1
At San Diego
4:25 p.m.
CBS
NOTE: * Time subject to change.
Comments