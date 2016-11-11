Carolina Panthers at a glance

Carolina Panthers
Coach: Ron Rivera
Key Stats
17 Carolina ranks near the bottom of the league with 17 turnovers, but has only one in the team’s past two games.
21 Quarterback Cam Newton has been sacked 21 times this season for a loss of 153 yards.
12 Carolina has recorded 12 sacks in the team’s past two games, which matches the number of sacks from the first six games.
7 Since only carrying the ball twice against New Orleans last month, Newton has had seven carries in each of his past two games for 43 yards and 16 yards, respectively.
Starting Lineup
Offense
WR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LT
74 Mike Remmers
LG
68 Andrew Norwell
C
67 Gino Gradkowski
RG
70 Trai Turner
RT
60 Daryl Williams
TE
88 Greg Olsen
WR
13 Kelvin Benjamin
QB
1 Cam Newton
FB
35 Mike Tolbert
RB
28 Jonathan Stewart
Defense
LDE
95 Charles Johnson
LDT
98 Star Lotulelei
RDT
99 Kawann Short
RDE
96 Wes Horton
SLB
54 A.J. Klein
MLB
59 Luke Kuechly
WLB
58 Thomas Davis
LCB
24 James Bradberry
RCB
26 Daryl Worley
SS
20 Kurt Coleman
SS
33 Tre Boston
Special Teams
K
9 Graham Gano
P
8 Andy Lee
H
8 Andy Lee
PR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
KR
19 Ted Ginn Jr.
LS
44 J.J. Jansen
KO
9 Graham Gano
Injuries
OUT: OT Michael Oher (concussion), S Colin Jones (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DT Vernon Butler (ankle), C Gino Gradkowski (knee), C Ryan Kalil (shoulder), DT Kyle Love (knee), LB Shaq Thompson (knee).
Schedule/Results
Date
Opponent
Result/Time
TV
September
8
At Denver
L 21-20
18
San Francisco
W 46-27
25
Minnesota
L 22-10
October
2
At Atlanta
L 48-33
10
Tampa Bay
L 17-14
16
At New Orleans
L 41-38
23
Bye
30
Arizona
W 30-20
November
6
At Los Angeles
W 13-10
13
Kansas City
1 p.m.
CBS
17
New Orleans
8:25 p.m.
NBC
27
At Oakland
4:25 p.m.*
CBS
December
4
At Seattle
8:30 p.m.
NBC
11
San Diego
1 p.m.*
FOX
19
At Washington
8:30 p.m.
ESPN
24
Atlanta
1 p.m.*
FOX
January
1
At Tampa Bay
1 p.m.*
FOX
*–Subject to change
