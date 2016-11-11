Carolina Panthers

November 11, 2016 9:04 PM

Carolina Panthers at a glance

By Jourdan Rodrigue

jrodrigue@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers

Coach: Ron Rivera

Key Stats

17 Carolina ranks near the bottom of the league with 17 turnovers, but has only one in the team’s past two games.

21 Quarterback Cam Newton has been sacked 21 times this season for a loss of 153 yards.

12 Carolina has recorded 12 sacks in the team’s past two games, which matches the number of sacks from the first six games.

7 Since only carrying the ball twice against New Orleans last month, Newton has had seven carries in each of his past two games for 43 yards and 16 yards, respectively.

Starting Lineup

Offense

WR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LT

74 Mike Remmers

LG

68 Andrew Norwell

C

67 Gino Gradkowski

RG

70 Trai Turner

RT

60 Daryl Williams

TE

88 Greg Olsen

WR

13 Kelvin Benjamin

QB

1 Cam Newton

FB

35 Mike Tolbert

RB

28 Jonathan Stewart

Defense

LDE

95 Charles Johnson

LDT

98 Star Lotulelei

RDT

99 Kawann Short

RDE

96 Wes Horton

SLB

54 A.J. Klein

MLB

59 Luke Kuechly

WLB

58 Thomas Davis

LCB

24 James Bradberry

RCB

26 Daryl Worley

SS

20 Kurt Coleman

SS

33 Tre Boston

Special Teams

K

9 Graham Gano

P

8 Andy Lee

H

8 Andy Lee

PR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

KR

19 Ted Ginn Jr.

LS

44 J.J. Jansen

KO

9 Graham Gano

Injuries

OUT: OT Michael Oher (concussion), S Colin Jones (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: DT Vernon Butler (ankle), C Gino Gradkowski (knee), C Ryan Kalil (shoulder), DT Kyle Love (knee), LB Shaq Thompson (knee).

Schedule/Results

Date

Opponent

Result/Time

TV

September

8

At Denver

L 21-20

18

San Francisco

W 46-27

25

Minnesota

L 22-10

October

2

At Atlanta

L 48-33

10

Tampa Bay

L 17-14

16

At New Orleans

L 41-38

23

Bye

30

Arizona

W 30-20

November

6

At Los Angeles

W 13-10

13

Kansas City

1 p.m.

CBS

17

New Orleans

8:25 p.m.

NBC

27

At Oakland

4:25 p.m.*

CBS

December

4

At Seattle

8:30 p.m.

NBC

11

San Diego

1 p.m.*

FOX

19

At Washington

8:30 p.m.

ESPN

24

Atlanta

1 p.m.*

FOX

January

1

At Tampa Bay

1 p.m.*

FOX

*–Subject to change

Related content

Carolina Panthers

Comments

Videos

Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

View more video

Sports Videos