Last men standing: 2005 NFL draft first round will be well represented in Charlotte Sunday

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is one six first-round picks from the 2005 NFL draft who remain active. Some retired recently; others have been out of the league a long time. The Observer looks at the NFL draft class of 2005 (*–denotes active players).
1. Alex Smith*, San Francisco
Position: Quarterback.
Years played: 12.
Comment: Went to Pro Bowl in 2013 during first season with Chiefs.
2. Ronnie Brown, Miami
Position: Running back.
Years played: 10.
Comment: 1,000-yard rusher in his second season.
3. Braylon Edwards, Cleveland
Position: Wide receiver.
Years played: 8.
Comment: Four seasons of at least 850 receiving yards.
4. Cedric Benson, Chicago
Position: Running back.
Years played: 8.
Comment: Three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for Cincinnati 2009-11.
5. Cadillac Williams, Tampa Bay
Position: Running back.
Years played: 7.
Comment: Only 1,000-yard year came as a rookie.
6. Pacman Jones*, Tennessee
Position: Cornerback.
Years played: 10.
Comment: Missed 2007 because of off-field issues and was out of football another season.
7. Troy Williamson, Minnesota
Position: Wide receiver.
Years played: 5.
Comment: South Carolina star never duplicated college success.
8. Antrel Rolle, Arizona
Position: Defensive back.
Years played: 11.
Comment: Announced his retirement last week.
9. Carlos Rogers, Washington
Position: Defensive back.
Years played: 10.
Comment: Played in Super Bowl with Niners four years ago.
10. Mike Williams, Detroit
Position: Wide receiver.
Years played: 5
Comment: Draft bust struggled with weight issues.
11. DeMarcus Ware*, Dallas
Position: Linebacker.
Years played: 12.
Comment: Injuries starting to catch up with one of the stars of SB50.
12. Shawne Merriman, San Diego
Position: Linebacker.
Years played: 8.
Comment: Led league with 17 sacks in 2006.
13. Jammal Brown, New Orleans
Position: Offensive tackle.
Years played: 7.
Comment: Two-time Pro Bowler finished career with Washington.
14. Thomas Davis*, Carolina
Position: Linebacker.
Years played: 12.
Comment: Earned first Pro Bowl berth during Super Bowl season of ‘15.
15. Derrick Johnson*, Kansas City
Position: Linebacker.
Years played: 12.
Comment: Made the Pro Bowl in 2015 in his 11th season.
16. Travis Johnson, Houston
Position: Defensive tackle.
Years played: 6.
Comment: Finished with only three career sacks.
17. David Pollack, Cincinnati
Position: Defensive end
Years played: 2.
Comment: Neck injury ended career; he’s now an ESPN college football analyst.
18. Erasmus James, Minnesota
Position: Defensive end.
Years played: 4.
Comment: Ex-Wisconsin star never flourished as an NFL edge rusher.
19. Alex Barron, St. Louis
Position: Offensive tackle.
Years played: 6.
Comment: Flamed out after he was traded to Dallas for linebacker Bobby Carpenter.
20. Marcus Spears, Dallas
Position: Defensive end.
Years played: 9.
Comment: Spent eight years with Cowboys before one season in Baltimore.
21. Matt Jones, Jacksonville
Position: Wide receiver.
Years played: 4.
Comment: Drug charges spelled the end for the former Arkansas quarterback.
22. Mark Clayton, Baltimore
Position: Wide receiver.
Years played: 7.
Comment: Best season was 2006: 67 catches for 939 yards and 5 TDs.
23. Fabian Washington, Oakland
Position: Cornerback.
Years played: 6.
Comment: Had four of his six career INTs with Raiders in 2006.
24. Aaron Rodgers*, Green Bay
Position: Quarterback.
Years played: 12.
Comment: Two-time MVP trying to right Packers’ season this year.
25. Jason Campbell, Washington
Position: Quarterback.
Years played: 9.
Comment: Was 32-47 as a starter for four teams.
26. Chris Spencer; Seattle
Position: Center.
Years played: 10.
Comment: An Achilles injury while working out ended career.
27. Roddy White, Atlanta
Position: Wide receiver.
Years played: 11.
Comment: Panthers nemesis had seven seasons with 80-plus catches.
28. Luis Castillo, San Diego
Position: Defensive end.
Years played: 7.
Comment: 19 career sacks for former Northwestern standout.
29. Marlin Jackson, Indianapolis
Position: Defensive back.
Years played: 5.
Comment: Was part-time starter on Colts’ Super Bowl-winning team.
30. Heath Miller, Pittsburgh
Position: Tight end.
Years played: 11.
Comment: One of 12 tight ends with 6,000 career receiving yards.
31. Mike Patterson, Philadelphia
Position: Defensive tackle
Years played: 10.
Comment: Dependable run-stopper for Eagles and Giants.
32. Logan Mankins, New England
Position: Guard.
Years played: 11.
Comment: Seven-time Pro Bowler retired in March.
Comments