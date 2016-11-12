Carolina Panthers

November 12, 2016 5:41 PM

Last men standing: 2005 NFL draft first round will be well represented in Charlotte Sunday

By Joseph Person

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis is one six first-round picks from the 2005 NFL draft who remain active. Some retired recently; others have been out of the league a long time. The Observer looks at the NFL draft class of 2005 (*–denotes active players).

1. Alex Smith*, San Francisco

Position: Quarterback.

Years played: 12.

Comment: Went to Pro Bowl in 2013 during first season with Chiefs.

2. Ronnie Brown, Miami

Position: Running back.

Years played: 10.

Comment: 1,000-yard rusher in his second season.

3. Braylon Edwards, Cleveland

Position: Wide receiver.

Years played: 8.

Comment: Four seasons of at least 850 receiving yards.

4. Cedric Benson, Chicago

Position: Running back.

Years played: 8.

Comment: Three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for Cincinnati 2009-11.

5. Cadillac Williams, Tampa Bay

Position: Running back.

Years played: 7.

Comment: Only 1,000-yard year came as a rookie.

6. Pacman Jones*, Tennessee

Position: Cornerback.

Years played: 10.

Comment: Missed 2007 because of off-field issues and was out of football another season.

7. Troy Williamson, Minnesota

Position: Wide receiver.

Years played: 5.

Comment: South Carolina star never duplicated college success.

8. Antrel Rolle, Arizona

Position: Defensive back.

Years played: 11.

Comment: Announced his retirement last week.

9. Carlos Rogers, Washington

Position: Defensive back.

Years played: 10.

Comment: Played in Super Bowl with Niners four years ago.

10. Mike Williams, Detroit

Position: Wide receiver.

Years played: 5

Comment: Draft bust struggled with weight issues.

11. DeMarcus Ware*, Dallas

Position: Linebacker.

Years played: 12.

Comment: Injuries starting to catch up with one of the stars of SB50.

12. Shawne Merriman, San Diego

Position: Linebacker.

Years played: 8.

Comment: Led league with 17 sacks in 2006.

13. Jammal Brown, New Orleans

Position: Offensive tackle.

Years played: 7.

Comment: Two-time Pro Bowler finished career with Washington.

14. Thomas Davis*, Carolina

Position: Linebacker.

Years played: 12.

Comment: Earned first Pro Bowl berth during Super Bowl season of ‘15.

15. Derrick Johnson*, Kansas City

Position: Linebacker.

Years played: 12.

Comment: Made the Pro Bowl in 2015 in his 11th season.

16. Travis Johnson, Houston

Position: Defensive tackle.

Years played: 6.

Comment: Finished with only three career sacks.

17. David Pollack, Cincinnati

Position: Defensive end

Years played: 2.

Comment: Neck injury ended career; he’s now an ESPN college football analyst.

18. Erasmus James, Minnesota

Position: Defensive end.

Years played: 4.

Comment: Ex-Wisconsin star never flourished as an NFL edge rusher.

19. Alex Barron, St. Louis

Position: Offensive tackle.

Years played: 6.

Comment: Flamed out after he was traded to Dallas for linebacker Bobby Carpenter.

20. Marcus Spears, Dallas

Position: Defensive end.

Years played: 9.

Comment: Spent eight years with Cowboys before one season in Baltimore.

21. Matt Jones, Jacksonville

Position: Wide receiver.

Years played: 4.

Comment: Drug charges spelled the end for the former Arkansas quarterback.

22. Mark Clayton, Baltimore

Position: Wide receiver.

Years played: 7.

Comment: Best season was 2006: 67 catches for 939 yards and 5 TDs.

23. Fabian Washington, Oakland

Position: Cornerback.

Years played: 6.

Comment: Had four of his six career INTs with Raiders in 2006.

24. Aaron Rodgers*, Green Bay

Position: Quarterback.

Years played: 12.

Comment: Two-time MVP trying to right Packers’ season this year.

25. Jason Campbell, Washington

Position: Quarterback.

Years played: 9.

Comment: Was 32-47 as a starter for four teams.

26. Chris Spencer; Seattle

Position: Center.

Years played: 10.

Comment: An Achilles injury while working out ended career.

27. Roddy White, Atlanta

Position: Wide receiver.

Years played: 11.

Comment: Panthers nemesis had seven seasons with 80-plus catches.

28. Luis Castillo, San Diego

Position: Defensive end.

Years played: 7.

Comment: 19 career sacks for former Northwestern standout.

29. Marlin Jackson, Indianapolis

Position: Defensive back.

Years played: 5.

Comment: Was part-time starter on Colts’ Super Bowl-winning team.

30. Heath Miller, Pittsburgh

Position: Tight end.

Years played: 11.

Comment: One of 12 tight ends with 6,000 career receiving yards.

31. Mike Patterson, Philadelphia

Position: Defensive tackle

Years played: 10.

Comment: Dependable run-stopper for Eagles and Giants.

32. Logan Mankins, New England

Position: Guard.

Years played: 11.

Comment: Seven-time Pro Bowler retired in March.

