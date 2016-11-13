Panthers lose Pro-Bowl center for second week

Carolina Panthers starting center Ryan Kalil has been ruled inactive for a second consecutive game, a source confirmed on Sunday.
Backup Gino Gradkowski will start in Kalil’s place against the Kansas City Chiefs, making his second as a Panther. Gradkowski also was either limited or did not practice this week with a knee injury.
Another option at center is third-stringer Chris Scott, who can play each position on the line.
Running back Cameron Artis-Payne, safety Colin Jones, linebacker Shaq Thompson, left tackle Michael Oher, defensive tackle Kyle Love and tight end Chris Manhertz are also inactive for the Panthers.
For Kansas City, receiver Jeremy Maclin, corner D.J. White, defensive lineman Jaye Howard, linebacker Justin Houston, running back Bishop Sankey and offensive lineman Mike Person are all inactive.
